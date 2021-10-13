Sport

This Republican’s anti-vaxx take was not the slam-dunk she thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2021

Republican congressional hopeful Lavern Spicer has gone wildly viral on Twitter although not – presumably – for reasons she would have wanted.

Spicer – who will stand for Congress in Florida in 2024 – spoke out after basketball star Kyrie Irving was dropped by the Brooklyn Nets because he’s not vaccinated.

Under a New York mandate, professional athletes have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to play for a team in the city or practice in public venues.

Spicer wants to ban vaccine mandates but her tweet wasn’t the slam-dunk she thought it was. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Well certainly, someone might benefit from going back to school.

To conclude …

And this.

READ MORE

17 seemingly normal things about American schools that non-Americans struggle to get their heads round

Source Twitter @lavern_spicer Reddit u/AggressiveIyAvg