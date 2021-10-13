This Republican’s anti-vaxx take was not the slam-dunk she thought it was

Sport

Republican congressional hopeful Lavern Spicer has gone wildly viral on Twitter although not – presumably – for reasons she would have wanted.

Spicer – who will stand for Congress in Florida in 2024 – spoke out after basketball star Kyrie Irving was dropped by the Brooklyn Nets because he’s not vaccinated.

Under a New York mandate, professional athletes have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to play for a team in the city or practice in public venues.

Spicer wants to ban vaccine mandates but her tweet wasn’t the slam-dunk she thought it was. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Well certainly, someone might benefit from going back to school.

Tell us you don’t know what an airborne disease is without telling us you don’t know what an airborne disease is. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) October 12, 2021

I pray for the people who educated you…I know they embarrassed https://t.co/GQh0MHTyyc — So_a_king 🤌🏿 (@solomonmissouri) October 12, 2021

Pure ignorance aside, what is “Full Blown HIV?” Is there some way you could only have a whisper of it? — Bishop Sycamore Valedictorian (@bRHOwn_eyedgirl) October 12, 2021

A velveteen touch of HIV — Sidney Berman (@WGONnews) October 12, 2021

Is this a real account 😂 — SolisStory (@SolisNMV) October 12, 2021

Y’all know the saying dumb as bricks. https://t.co/C4G0sirG05 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 12, 2021

In 1991 this was said: “We’re just playing basketball. It’s not like we’re going out to have unprotected sex with Magic.” -Charles Barkley https://t.co/epYmc5NXDl — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 13, 2021

To conclude …

Worst take in the entire history of takes… https://t.co/epYmc5NXDl — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 13, 2021

And this.

How does HIV spread? Asking for Lavern Spicer. pic.twitter.com/OpwCRxhW3l — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 12, 2021

