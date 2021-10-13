Animals

This dog sounds like it’s saying ‘where are you going’ and it’s proper paws for thought

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2021

Back in the day when life was so much simpler, the nation got very excited when a dog appeared on BBC1’s That’s Life and appeared to be saying ‘sausages’.

So it’s good to know in the intervening 40 years or so some things haven’t changed. Except this dog which has just gone wildly viral on TikTok isn’t saying sausages. It’s rather more impressive than that (probably)

@cheekclapper24_7_365 I was just trying to see if my outfit was cute @carlainquarantine 😭❤️ #SHEINcares #VirginMediaSpeedMC #fypシ #malamutes #malamutesoftiktok ♬ original sound – Cheekclapper

Paws for thought? Sorry.

Which got us thinking it’s one of those auditory illusions, like this one from a while back.

And this!

And finally, just in case you don’t remember the sausage(s) dog from That’s Life …

Source TikTok @cheekclapper24_7_365 H/T Indy100