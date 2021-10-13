This dog sounds like it’s saying ‘where are you going’ and it’s proper paws for thought
Back in the day when life was so much simpler, the nation got very excited when a dog appeared on BBC1’s That’s Life and appeared to be saying ‘sausages’.
So it’s good to know in the intervening 40 years or so some things haven’t changed. Except this dog which has just gone wildly viral on TikTok isn’t saying sausages. It’s rather more impressive than that (probably)
@cheekclapper24_7_365 I was just trying to see if my outfit was cute @carlainquarantine 😭❤️ #SHEINcares #VirginMediaSpeedMC #fypシ #malamutes #malamutesoftiktok ♬ original sound – Cheekclapper
Which got us thinking it’s one of those auditory illusions, like this one from a while back.
This is crazy. How? pic.twitter.com/r2Ylpf9a2x
— Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) July 27, 2020
And this!
An auditory illusion is an illusion of hearing, the aural equivalent of an optical illusion, like this amazing tune https://t.co/RYcdyd7LGC pic.twitter.com/yJst0aa7pm
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 9, 2017
And finally, just in case you don’t remember the sausage(s) dog from That’s Life …
