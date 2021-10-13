Animals

This attempt to ‘pet’ a warthog ended as badly – and hilariously – as you’d expect

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2021

This video of an unexpected visit by a warthog has just gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become apparent.

If you only watch one warthog video this week, then absolutely, definitely, 100% make it this one.

Wait for it, wait for it …

The only person who didn’t see that coming was surely the person who suggested they pet it.

Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

And one for Game of Thrones fans.

Source Twitter @adrian_slabbert Twitter @sunshinechi1