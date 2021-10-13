This attempt to ‘pet’ a warthog ended as badly – and hilariously – as you’d expect
This video of an unexpected visit by a warthog has just gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become apparent.
If you only watch one warthog video this week, then absolutely, definitely, 100% make it this one.
Wait for it, wait for it …
No don't pat the warthog 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RK7cR9S7QY
— Adrian Slabbert (@adrian_slabbert) October 11, 2021
The only person who didn’t see that coming was surely the person who suggested they pet it.
Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
"I wonder if we can pet him"
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— Coloh (@ChiqqaShanna) October 11, 2021
If I saw an animal with tusks sauntering toward me I would simply yield the space https://t.co/8CYjO2Mu9h
— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 12, 2021
I can't 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is easily one of the most aggressive animals in the wild. But this brother here thinking he Pumba
— Iriabho Ozemoya (@Kgheuer) October 12, 2021
These warthogs chase lions. One of the fearless creatures in the wild and you want to pet 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣
— A D H (@adahorlic) October 12, 2021
This is a warthog, not a peacethog, what the fuck was he expecting ?
— NotADoctor (@NotA_Doctor) October 12, 2021
The warthog gave him time to bounce but no.
— Thunderlicious (@cpettway79) October 12, 2021
That warthog was like “Bro, are you serious? We really doing this right now?” pic.twitter.com/R6UzXt2p5A
— Thomas Hayes (@OnlyThomasHayes) October 12, 2021
It's not funny but it is hilarious https://t.co/wFSdJwKed3
— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) October 12, 2021
Does the animal you are contemplating petting have knives coming out of its face? Yes?
NO. YOU CAN'T PET IT.
— John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) October 12, 2021
Pro tip: assume wild animals are all dangerous. Doesn’t matter if they actually are, but you can avoid situations like this if you do.
— Josiah (@__________siah_) October 12, 2021
If it’s wrong to laugh at this, I don’t wanna be right. 😂 https://t.co/5KUXFSxWJT
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 13, 2021
I remember reading archival notes about how many colonisers were eaten by lions in 19th century expeditions and the figures are beginning to make sense. https://t.co/z2xSW7SEdw
— Chisomo Kalinga, PhD (@MissChisomo) October 12, 2021
— The Fifth Dollanganger (@5thDollanganger) October 12, 2021
And one for Game of Thrones fans.
This thing killed Robert Baratheon in Got 😭😭
— The Magician (@Fundie_san) October 12, 2021
Source Twitter @adrian_slabbert Twitter @sunshinechi1