This attempt to ‘pet’ a warthog ended as badly – and hilariously – as you’d expect

This video of an unexpected visit by a warthog has just gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become apparent.

If you only watch one warthog video this week, then absolutely, definitely, 100% make it this one.

Wait for it, wait for it …

No don't pat the warthog 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RK7cR9S7QY — Adrian Slabbert (@adrian_slabbert) October 11, 2021

The only person who didn’t see that coming was surely the person who suggested they pet it.

Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

"I wonder if we can pet him"

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Coloh (@ChiqqaShanna) October 11, 2021

If I saw an animal with tusks sauntering toward me I would simply yield the space https://t.co/8CYjO2Mu9h — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 12, 2021

I can't 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 This is easily one of the most aggressive animals in the wild. But this brother here thinking he Pumba — Iriabho Ozemoya (@Kgheuer) October 12, 2021

These warthogs chase lions. One of the fearless creatures in the wild and you want to pet 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 — A D H (@adahorlic) October 12, 2021

This is a warthog, not a peacethog, what the fuck was he expecting ? — NotADoctor (@NotA_Doctor) October 12, 2021

The warthog gave him time to bounce but no. — Thunderlicious (@cpettway79) October 12, 2021

That warthog was like “Bro, are you serious? We really doing this right now?” pic.twitter.com/R6UzXt2p5A — Thomas Hayes (@OnlyThomasHayes) October 12, 2021

It's not funny but it is hilarious https://t.co/wFSdJwKed3 — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) October 12, 2021

Does the animal you are contemplating petting have knives coming out of its face? Yes? NO. YOU CAN'T PET IT. — John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) October 12, 2021

Pro tip: assume wild animals are all dangerous. Doesn’t matter if they actually are, but you can avoid situations like this if you do. — Josiah (@__________siah_) October 12, 2021

If it’s wrong to laugh at this, I don’t wanna be right. 😂 https://t.co/5KUXFSxWJT — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 13, 2021

I remember reading archival notes about how many colonisers were eaten by lions in 19th century expeditions and the figures are beginning to make sense. https://t.co/z2xSW7SEdw — Chisomo Kalinga, PhD (@MissChisomo) October 12, 2021

And one for Game of Thrones fans.

This thing killed Robert Baratheon in Got 😭😭 — The Magician (@Fundie_san) October 12, 2021

Source Twitter @adrian_slabbert Twitter @sunshinechi1