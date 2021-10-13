This American’s attempted gotcha earned her the best burn you’ll see today
Today’s treat is an object lesson in not making assumptions, delivered with delightful sarcasm and panache by the very funny Benjamin McLeay, otherwise known as @thomas_violence.
It happened after he tweeted about this funny incident.
tonight a 19ish year old in the bar very nicely asked me if I could give them a refund on a vodka coke they bought because they realised they were too drunk and drinking it would be a bad idea, a move both so ballsy and sincere I couldn't possibly refuse
There were a few different types of response –
Admiration for the request
Someone give this teen’s parents a parenting award b/c they absolutely nailed it https://t.co/83hMzWEQJj
This 19 year old making pro gamer moves, love it https://t.co/skPNyBjXUS
Cos we all need heroes. https://t.co/QKPWA64aFQ
Drinking anecdotes
I used to work at a nightclub where the security guys would hand out free drink vouchers to those who'd had too much. The vouchers were a code for bar staff to just serve them the mixer of whatever they ordered – they were too drunk to notice there was no alcohol in it
Last time I was out, I realised in the middle of my second cocktail (A slushie with vodka) that that was enough alcohol for me.
Then a member of our party ordered a tray of like a hundred test tube shots, and needed help disposing of them…
Ordered 2 bottles of gin to the wrong address while I was drunk and never got my refund. Society isn't kind https://t.co/aiU82mOc4E
People confused by the drink
But who mixes vodka with coke?
I’m sorry vodka coke? They returned it cos it was gross
But then there was this –
The clapback was swift, crushing and hilarious.
I'm one of the dozens of people worldwide that live in a country that's not America
A reply like that was always going to get props.
This is one of the greatest tweets of all time. https://t.co/jueOreXFCi
I’m in the US but their reply was so perfect https://t.co/y08cawMFIT pic.twitter.com/LMBSf9WEKz
To give credit where it’s due, Kim took it better than a lot of people might have.
absolutely not, remove yourself from the box
Thanks, but, I almost ended my tweet with US blah blah *reading comprehension 101. So, nope, I deserve the box of shame.
That time I *realised my Gotcha moment was not going to be what I thought it was going to be.
Thomas is the best of human beings. ❤ his response is funny and perfect. https://t.co/H5TekcsQEI
Post Script – ‘Making assumptions, take 2’
I’m moving to wherever in Europe this is because apparently they give refunds on bad decisions.
It’s Australia.
