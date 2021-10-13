Twitter

This American’s attempted gotcha earned her the best burn you’ll see today

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2021

Today’s treat is an object lesson in not making assumptions, delivered with delightful sarcasm and panache by the very funny Benjamin McLeay, otherwise known as @thomas_violence.

It happened after he tweeted about this funny incident.

There were a few different types of response –

Admiration for the request

Drinking anecdotes

People confused by the drink

But then there was this –

The clapback was swift, crushing and hilarious.

A reply like that was always going to get props.

To give credit where it’s due, Kim took it better than a lot of people might have.

Post Script – ‘Making assumptions, take 2’

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

It’s Australia.

Source @thomas_violence Image cottonbro on Pexels