Weird World

The Aussie takedown of this American’s pro-gun tweet was all killer, no filler

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2021

Leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this one, shared by Redditor beerbellygone who said: ‘See ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya.’

Oof.

‘lol. I like how American gun nuts think we don’t have guns and can’t get them.

‘We still have guns, fellas. We just treat them as tools rather than sexual aides.’
JackdeAlltrades

Double oof.

‘Poor armless bastards.’
New-Yak-5864

‘The kangaroos were struggling to hold them, so it was only fair.’
espress_0

READ MORE

17 seemingly normal things about American schools that non-Americans struggle to get their heads round

Source Reddit u/beerbellygone