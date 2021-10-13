Jen Psaki’s takedown of Ted Cruz over vaccine mandates had everyone cheering

Politics

Ted Cruz, as you might imagine, is no fan of Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate requiring federal workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

And the Republican congressman went further than that on Twitter, blaming Southwest Airline’s cancellation of multiple flights on Biden’s ‘illegal vaccine mandate’ despite the airline itself saying it was down to ‘disruptive weather’ and air traffic control issues.

Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work! Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controllers.#ThanksJoe https://t.co/wviOzLt7Iv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 10, 2021

We mention this – stick with us, please – because White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about opposition to the vaccine mandate and it’s impact on the workforce, and we can only hope Ted Cruz was tuned in.

Question: What’s the WH response to people who say that vaccine mandates have reduced the workforce?

Psaki: I know world renowned business travel and health expert Senator Ted Cruz has made that point but…. pic.twitter.com/oJ9d3bGKR8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2021

Owned.

Jen Psaki dunked on Ted Cruz today and he deserves every bit of it. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 12, 2021

The unvaxxed are the epitome of the expression: one cannot see the forest from the trees. Pandemic is a community disease where full vaccination and masking participation is required to stunt viral spread. To invoke constitutional rights is outlandish thinking and perilous. — CK14 (@palazzo214) October 12, 2021

Jen Psaki mocks Ted Cruz and I still can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/NbszxzvkYp — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 12, 2021

Well, to be fair – @SenTedCruz is an expert on travel to Cancun… — Ted Newton (@Ted_Newton) October 12, 2021

To conclude …

Wow. Jen Psaki just owned Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/LthWxCxwpv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2021

Source Twitter @Acyn