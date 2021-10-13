Politics

Jen Psaki’s takedown of Ted Cruz over vaccine mandates had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2021

Ted Cruz, as you might imagine, is no fan of Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate requiring federal workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

And the Republican congressman went further than that on Twitter, blaming Southwest Airline’s cancellation of multiple flights on Biden’s ‘illegal vaccine mandate’ despite the airline itself saying it was down to ‘disruptive weather’ and air traffic control issues.

We mention this – stick with us, please – because White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about opposition to the vaccine mandate and it’s impact on the workforce, and we can only hope Ted Cruz was tuned in.

Owned.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This Republican’s anti-vaxx take was not the slam-dunk she thought it was

Source Twitter @Acyn