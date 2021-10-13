This Fedex delivery man deserves a huge tip for how he followed this instruction

Videos

There are now more cameras capturing everyday life than there have ever been before.

With video featuring strongly in security systems, such as Ring and Nest, entertaining behaviour that would previously have gone unnoticed can now be preserved for posterity.

Like this, shared by TikToker RossCreations at the beginning of the year, which has suddenly resurfaced.

Well played, that Fedex guy. He’d be great at hopscotch.

@tammy_yip commented “I thought he was doing the sidewalk is lava thing💀.”

And that would have been great too.

Source RossCreations Image Screengrab