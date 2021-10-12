News

14 on-point responses to MPs’ damning report into the government’s Covid response

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2021

We’ll have to wait some while longer for the full public inquiry into the government’s Covid response, but in the meantime two cross-party groups of MPs have published their own report into how Boris Johnson handled the crisis.

And as you’ve probably already seen today, it’s damning stuff.

Here’s just a little bit of how the Guardian summarised it today.

The delay to impose a first lockdown last spring was “one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”; planning for a possible virus outbreak smacked of “British exceptionalism”; the lack of early testing capacity was “an almost unimaginable setback”.

Apart from that, as they say, although apart from that there was also a long list of other stuff they got wrong today.

And these 13 responses are totally on-point.

