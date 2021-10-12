Pics

‘What’s the most British phrase you can think of?’ – 17 great suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2021

Barely a week goes by without one MP or another wittering on about Britishness or British values, but we never seem to get to the bottom of what they’re on about.

Perhaps there’s a clue in the responses to this question posed by @NoContextBrits.

We can think of a few phrases that seem to be peculiarly British, but they’re not fit for polite society.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2