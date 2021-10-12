‘What’s the most British phrase you can think of?’ – 17 great suggestions

Pics

Barely a week goes by without one MP or another wittering on about Britishness or British values, but we never seem to get to the bottom of what they’re on about.

Perhaps there’s a clue in the responses to this question posed by @NoContextBrits.

We can think of a few phrases that seem to be peculiarly British, but they’re not fit for polite society.

Getting a bit chilly now. https://t.co/BZmz0Tj4r4 — Veritas (@VeritasHere) October 10, 2021

"Coming over here, taking all our jobs" https://t.co/RsoLxrpSsl — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) October 10, 2021

you can traverse this island and find a multitude of dialects, accents and cultures, but "u wot m8?" is seemingly the universal 'enable pvp' button https://t.co/IWubtUDDuA — pez d. spencer (@periuspb) October 10, 2021

A: "How are you?"

B: holding their severed arm: "I'm alright. And you?" https://t.co/feVV3Wz468 — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) October 11, 2021

Try explaining "the dog's bollocks" to a foreigner https://t.co/FwDjmoba5Z — Ed Dorrell (@Ed_Dorrell) October 10, 2021

