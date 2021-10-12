Man calls his parents while skydiving and their dawning (NSFW) realisation is simply fabulous

Videos

It’s one thing jumping out of a plane, it’s quite another video calling your parents while you’re doing it.

And their dawning realisation that their son just jumped out of a plane is a very funny and hugely wholesome watch.

The clip is from a few years back but has just gone wildly viral on Reddit after it was shared by boatoa who said: ‘Man calls his parents while skydiving.’

Brilliant all round.

“He’s doing a selfie coming down in the fucking aeroplane”

They are too precious stop 🥺💚’

scorpionscorpion24 ‘The best part to me was when the lady took a picture of the screen. Typical mom stuff :’)

Brown_bagheera ‘Dad sees son jump out of airplane.

First words: Fuck Off!’

bothpartieslovePACs ‘My Spotify drops out in the same spot on the drive to work everytime and this dude can live video on a free fall from an airplane to the ground.

What a legend.’

OhioVsEverything ‘Note to my kiddos: if you skydive, call me once you’re safely on the ground … please!’

bdbdbokbuck

The original video, as you probably noticed, was made by Hostelworld (who you can find on YouTube here and their homepage here).

Here’s a slightly longer video putting the whole thing into a bit of context.

Source Hostelworld Reddit u/boatoa