Laurence Fox said the virus is in your mind – but he didn’t imagine these takedowns

That well-known and highly respected virologist, Laurence Fox, has set all our minds to rest with some reassuring words on Covid-19.

What a relief to know that nobody died or developed a long-term illness, because the virus was just in our minds all along.

You can probably imagine the reactions, but you don’t need to. Here they are.

1.

I see Lozza’s gone full Icke. Never go full Icke. pic.twitter.com/8BLYhBkfxu — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 11, 2021

2.

Yay! We’re back to the ‘virus is a hoax’ theory! I will miss the ‘virus is a manufactured bio-weapon’ phase, but I’m sure it will swing round again. — Campbell Mitchell (@Negscratch) October 11, 2021

3.

So the leader of @thereclaimparty states that the 138,000 Covid deaths in the UK were because people failed to demonstrate these 3 attributes? — Jon Adams (@jonadams1970) October 11, 2021

4.

Sorry luv, the virus is mainly in your upper body. Wherever you got that 'science' degree from needs to give you a full refund and a public apology. — Toni Hargis – Providing words for women (@ToniHargis) October 11, 2021

5.

You are only a few steps away from announcing the world is flat, and the queen is a lizard. — Starman (@starman8888) October 10, 2021

6.

Ah yes. I imagined that i was sick and could barely stand up, walk or eat all that much. — Irish Unionist 🇬🇧☘️ (@unionist_irish) October 11, 2021

7.

How to tell everyone on Twitter that you are a dick head in two sentences. https://t.co/SDomDhBHOp — Paul (@1ohreally) October 11, 2021

8.

Ah, so a 100+ people a day have been dying because of their mental attitude. Or have the rest of us only imagined or friends, relatives and colleagues have died. — john stewart (@johnste79721428) October 11, 2021

One parody account came to this logical conclusion.

Car crashes are in your mind. The most effective treatments are a walnut whip, the concept of pessimism and blue nail varnish. — Lee Anderson (@leeandersonmp) October 10, 2021

