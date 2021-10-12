Laurence Fox said the virus is in your mind – but he didn’t imagine these takedowns
That well-known and highly respected virologist, Laurence Fox, has set all our minds to rest with some reassuring words on Covid-19.
What a relief to know that nobody died or developed a long-term illness, because the virus was just in our minds all along.
You can probably imagine the reactions, but you don’t need to. Here they are.
I see Lozza’s gone full Icke. Never go full Icke. pic.twitter.com/8BLYhBkfxu
— Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 11, 2021
Yay! We’re back to the ‘virus is a hoax’ theory! I will miss the ‘virus is a manufactured bio-weapon’ phase, but I’m sure it will swing round again.
— Campbell Mitchell (@Negscratch) October 11, 2021
So the leader of @thereclaimparty states that the 138,000 Covid deaths in the UK were because people failed to demonstrate these 3 attributes?
— Jon Adams (@jonadams1970) October 11, 2021
Sorry luv, the virus is mainly in your upper body. Wherever you got that 'science' degree from needs to give you a full refund and a public apology.
— Toni Hargis – Providing words for women (@ToniHargis) October 11, 2021
You are only a few steps away from announcing the world is flat, and the queen is a lizard.
— Starman (@starman8888) October 10, 2021
Ah yes. I imagined that i was sick and could barely stand up, walk or eat all that much.
— Irish Unionist 🇬🇧☘️ (@unionist_irish) October 11, 2021
How to tell everyone on Twitter that you are a dick head in two sentences. https://t.co/SDomDhBHOp
— Paul (@1ohreally) October 11, 2021
Ah, so a 100+ people a day have been dying because of their mental attitude. Or have the rest of us only imagined or friends, relatives and colleagues have died.
— john stewart (@johnste79721428) October 11, 2021
One parody account came to this logical conclusion.
Car crashes are in your mind.
The most effective treatments are a walnut whip, the concept of pessimism and blue nail varnish.
— Lee Anderson (@leeandersonmp) October 10, 2021
