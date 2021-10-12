This brief cat fight is 6 seconds very well spent
This just goes to show that planning isn’t everything. Like they say – there was an attempt …
If cats can be mortified, that one definitely was.
Cats got better brakes than any race car ever made.
insectidentify
That’s one fast kitty!
bythemoon1968
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. ~ Michael Tyson
Fartbox5266
Was this sped up? Lol.
championofcyrodil
I don’t think that’s the cat’s real voice either.
greycubed
It’s not. I know that cat and their voice is much deeper.
HalfSoul30
Because somebody had to say it –
That slap was purrsonal.
percy1614
Source r/Unexpected Image Screengrab