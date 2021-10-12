Videos

This brief cat fight is 6 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2021

This just goes to show that planning isn’t everything. Like they say – there was an attempt

If cats can be mortified, that one definitely was.

Cats got better brakes than any race car ever made.
insectidentify

That’s one fast kitty!
bythemoon1968

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. ~ Michael Tyson
Fartbox5266

Was this sped up? Lol.
championofcyrodil

I don’t think that’s the cat’s real voice either.
greycubed

It’s not. I know that cat and their voice is much deeper.
HalfSoul30

Because somebody had to say it –

That slap was purrsonal.
percy1614

Source r/Unexpected Image Screengrab