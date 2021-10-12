‘For the last 45 years cinema has been living in the shadow of these 42 superlative seconds’
We haven’t been to the cinema as much as we used to for reasons that won’t need explaining here.
But the good news is you don’t have to move a muscle – well, not many – to enjoy ‘these superlative 42 seconds’ that just went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @TAGrimshaw.
And it’s so good you’ll want to watch it twice. At least.
for the last 45 years cinema has been living in the shadow of these 42 superlative seconds pic.twitter.com/orTSw1NjqP
— Tom Grimshaw (@TAGrimshaw) October 7, 2021
Bravo.
I lost my shit when the dog threw that punch.
— MrBakonBitz (@BakonBitz) October 8, 2021
These special effects were so good, I actually believed that dog stood up and threw a sick haymaker at that guy.
— Gregorius (@GregoriusDaneli) October 8, 2021
i kept my composure until it jumped out the window LMAOOOOO
— 🎃🐍Knerbus, the pumpkin snake 🐍🎃 (@Knerbus) October 8, 2021
I lost it the second they punched the guy, and didn’t regain it until it stopped playing.
— Trey McGowan Sus AF NGL (@KurasuSoratobu) October 8, 2021
If I didn’t know what a dog was I’d believe the dog actually could do that stuff, that is legit great editing and costumes
— T’nt’cleSpaceHorror (@AshokaTheBear) October 8, 2021
Not sure why we continued making new movies after that. Cinema peaked.
— The Wicker Dan (Barrett) (@TheDanBarrett) October 8, 2021
And just in case you’re wondering (of course you’re wondering!)
The Shaggy D.A. by Walt Disney Pictures (1976) in case anyone was wondering. pic.twitter.com/US8Ezbep8h
— Freddie (@FPSPwny) October 8, 2021
And there’s a whole lot more about it on Wikipedia here.
Thank you, because I think this may be my new favorite animal movie and I’ve not even seen it yet.
— Trey McGowan Sus AF NGL (@KurasuSoratobu) October 8, 2021
We’re with the great @joeheenan.
It's the punch, the punch is magnificent https://t.co/gToY2Nsb88
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 12, 2021
Source Twitter @TAGrimshaw