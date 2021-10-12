Animals

‘For the last 45 years cinema has been living in the shadow of these 42 superlative seconds’

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2021

We haven’t been to the cinema as much as we used to for reasons that won’t need explaining here.

But the good news is you don’t have to move a muscle – well, not many – to enjoy ‘these superlative 42 seconds’ that just went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @TAGrimshaw.

And it’s so good you’ll want to watch it twice. At least.

Bravo.

And just in case you’re wondering (of course you’re wondering!)

And there’s a whole lot more about it on Wikipedia here.

We’re with the great @joeheenan.

Source Twitter @TAGrimshaw