We haven’t been to the cinema as much as we used to for reasons that won’t need explaining here.

But the good news is you don’t have to move a muscle – well, not many – to enjoy ‘these superlative 42 seconds’ that just went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @TAGrimshaw.

And it’s so good you’ll want to watch it twice. At least.

for the last 45 years cinema has been living in the shadow of these 42 superlative seconds pic.twitter.com/orTSw1NjqP — Tom Grimshaw (@TAGrimshaw) October 7, 2021

Bravo.

I lost my shit when the dog threw that punch. — MrBakonBitz (@BakonBitz) October 8, 2021

These special effects were so good, I actually believed that dog stood up and threw a sick haymaker at that guy. — Gregorius (@GregoriusDaneli) October 8, 2021

i kept my composure until it jumped out the window LMAOOOOO — 🎃🐍Knerbus, the pumpkin snake 🐍🎃 (@Knerbus) October 8, 2021

I lost it the second they punched the guy, and didn’t regain it until it stopped playing. — Trey McGowan Sus AF NGL (@KurasuSoratobu) October 8, 2021

If I didn’t know what a dog was I’d believe the dog actually could do that stuff, that is legit great editing and costumes — T’nt’cleSpaceHorror (@AshokaTheBear) October 8, 2021

Not sure why we continued making new movies after that. Cinema peaked. — The Wicker Dan (Barrett) (@TheDanBarrett) October 8, 2021

And just in case you’re wondering (of course you’re wondering!)

The Shaggy D.A. by Walt Disney Pictures (1976) in case anyone was wondering. pic.twitter.com/US8Ezbep8h — Freddie (@FPSPwny) October 8, 2021

And there’s a whole lot more about it on Wikipedia here.

Thank you, because I think this may be my new favorite animal movie and I’ve not even seen it yet. — Trey McGowan Sus AF NGL (@KurasuSoratobu) October 8, 2021

We’re with the great @joeheenan.

It's the punch, the punch is magnificent https://t.co/gToY2Nsb88 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 12, 2021

