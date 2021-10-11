Animals

This dog’s face when confronted by the evidence is hilarious and totally adorable

John Plunkett. Updated October 11th, 2021

We love the look on this dog’s face when he’s confronted with the evidence of a chewed up pair of scissors.

Took us right back to being called out by our parents as a kid.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_