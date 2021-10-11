This dog’s face when confronted by the evidence is hilarious and totally adorable
We love the look on this dog’s face when he’s confronted with the evidence of a chewed up pair of scissors.
“I have never seen those scissors in my life” – Bailey 😂 pic.twitter.com/zdAjeyEUj8
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 9, 2021
Took us right back to being called out by our parents as a kid.
I refuse to answer on the grounds that it may incriminate me! 😀
— Joan Lucy Picard (@PicardLucy) October 9, 2021
Bailey is 💯% innocent.
— Jules Johnson (@ForceOfGaia) October 9, 2021
Not saying a thing until my lawyer gets here.
— Michael Friedman (@mfriedman803) October 9, 2021
If I don't see it, it doesn't exist!
— Jenne McWilliams (@McWilliamsJenne) October 9, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_