The hilarious payoff to this terrible bowl is truly a 1-in-a-million shot

We’ve seen plenty of terrible efforts at a 10-pin bowling alley – we’ve been responsible for most of them, truth be told – but we’ve never seen one quite like this.

A heroically bad bowl which is immediately overshadowed by what comes next. Truly a one-in-a-million moment.

What are the chances of that? And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘Before she can throw again a manager walks over, points to her, jerks his thumb at the door, and says, ” Out.”

likeasirjohn ‘She has earned the loyalty of the balls. She is the manager now.’

laithe4 ‘Task failed successfully.’

agisten ‘If you love your bowling ball set it free. If it comes back to you it was meant to be.’

‘That is a horrible place for the shoe rental counter.’

Source Reddit u/RawDick