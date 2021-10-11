Videos

People are shell shocked at this American’s fried egg recipe

Poke Staff. Updated October 11th, 2021

TikToker @pepperbellypete shares cookery videos for those with little to no experience, making such culinary delights as a simple chilli, grilled steak and cheesy sausage balls.

His most popular video by far, however, is for a little something he has dubbed “chicken fried eggs”.

Watch and learn.

@pepperbellypete

Chicken Fried Eggs. ##tiktokcook ##foodtiktok ##tiktokfood ##egg ##fried ##fyp ##fypシ ##Cooking ##foodhacks ##gordonramsay ##stalekracker ##trending

♬ original sound – Pepper Belly Pete

TikTok users were impressed, in a mildly horrified way.

It picked up even more attention when it found its way to Twitter.

Tweeters were just as fascinated at the spectacle as TikTok users had been.

In case you missed it –

READ MORE

This bizarre American chicken and pasta dish is giving people feelings – not good ones

Source @pepperbellypete Image Screengrab