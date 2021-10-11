People are shell shocked at this American’s fried egg recipe
TikToker @pepperbellypete shares cookery videos for those with little to no experience, making such culinary delights as a simple chilli, grilled steak and cheesy sausage balls.
His most popular video by far, however, is for a little something he has dubbed “chicken fried eggs”.
Watch and learn.
@pepperbellypete
Chicken Fried Eggs. ##tiktokcook ##foodtiktok ##tiktokfood ##egg ##fried ##fyp ##fypシ ##Cooking ##foodhacks ##gordonramsay ##stalekracker ##trending
TikTok users were impressed, in a mildly horrified way.
It picked up even more attention when it found its way to Twitter.
This might be the most American thing I've seen pic.twitter.com/nt3p7SGGsI
— 🌿🌱🌵 (@BrendanLLM) October 8, 2021
Tweeters were just as fascinated at the spectacle as TikTok users had been.
god this looks good as fuck but I know i'd have a pulmonary embolism after the first bite https://t.co/ONnimnCTsk
— Witchcrafter Horror (@BigFatWitchHat) October 10, 2021
My mind is stuck on "why???" https://t.co/usQ73hsKCm
— naooo👻ooomi, died 30 years ago this very night (@H0NEYRIVER) October 10, 2021
Other countries looking at the US like: pic.twitter.com/XQBr5T3QwZ
— trugemini (@entertainme77) October 9, 2021
I'm trying to figure out what Americans WON'T fry.
Ice?
— ThisIsRochelle (@RR416) October 9, 2021
Wait until you find out about Scotland! https://t.co/hOiH3TYMFH
— Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) October 10, 2021
In case you missed it –
Too much criticizing how unhealthy this is. Not enough praise of the sauces wristband. https://t.co/s9vpmN6NKR
— 🎃America Is Musty🎃 (@DragonflyJonez) October 9, 2021
