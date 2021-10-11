Iain Duncan Smith said wartime workers kept going to the office during bombing raids – 11 direct hits

News

We regret to inform you that Iain Duncan Smith has been at it again.

From the man who brought you ‘We can stay in the single market without freedom of movement‘, ‘Lockdown is just giving in to the scientists‘ and ‘The lorry driver shortage is caused by bureaucracy, not Brexit‘, comes

‘In the 1940s they kept coming to the office – even when Hitler’s bombs were raining down.‘

He wrote in the Mail on Sunday, of workers –

‘(I)nstead of rising to that challenge, as the wartime generation would have done, they have thrown their hands up in despair – before locking the doors and scuttling off home’

Tweeters loved his comments and have organised a weekly ‘Clap for IDS’ at 8 o’clock on Sunday evenings. Actually, no – they said this:

1.

23,000 civil servants were evacuated to work in hotels in seaside resorts and spa towns Iain pic.twitter.com/RglHTvFyu3 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) October 10, 2021

2.

“In like caveman times, with all dinosaurs attacking us and that, we still managed to come into the office,” explained Mr Duncan Smith.

“If the so-called woke brigade had been in charge we’d all be speaking mammoth now,” he added. — Rich Neville (@RichNeville) October 10, 2021

3.

Hardly any homes had a telephone & only about two thirds had electricity… pic.twitter.com/CLHtNY8WbZ — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 10, 2021

4.

[wearily fetches megaphone] THE HOME WIFI CAPABILITIES WERE FAIRLY FUCKING BASIC DURING THE NON-CONTAGIOUS BLITZ pic.twitter.com/BKb5QpNRQ9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 10, 2021

5.

IDS: we need to get disabled people working

Society: *starts making WFH much more of a norm, thus making loads of jobs much more accessible*

IDS: NO NOT LIKE THAT, I MEANT SOMETHING CRUEL AND PUNISHMENT BASED — It's Pipes, Mum! Pipes Is Here! (@Scriblit) October 10, 2021

6.

If the present you've created is broken, and the future you're building looks worse, the best place to live is the past. https://t.co/fyrUsN25CT — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) October 10, 2021

7.

Stick to picking your nose and eating it, mate pic.twitter.com/CQvopUUeJh — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) October 10, 2021

8.

When I work from home I buy a coffee and cake from my local independent coffee shop rather than coffee and lunch from a faceless brand of Pret. Why is the latter supposedly better than the former? https://t.co/1lCBizRH8Z — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 10, 2021

9.

I'm absolutely in favour of IDS's battle cry to go back to the office like it's the 1940s but we have to do it properly – smoking pipes at your desk

– 2 hour lunches with 4-5 pints minimum

– no computers

– single salaries that can pay a mortgage — jon (@AScribbledEagle) October 10, 2021

10.

Another stupid WW2 analogy form the right wing IDS.

Was the Blitz contagious? pic.twitter.com/xoMtpbnUzU — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 9, 2021

11.

Where is our bulldog spirit? Why, oh why, won't Britain’s workers risk their health and wellbeing by resuming lives of crushing, meaningless toil to resuscitate a cynical, parasitic system that bleeds them dry? It's a mystery. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 10, 2021

The wonderful Alex Kealy coined the perfect word.

luftwaffle (verb): to bang on about the second world war despite no experience or understanding of it — alex kealy (@alexkealy) October 10, 2021

