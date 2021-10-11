News

Iain Duncan Smith said wartime workers kept going to the office during bombing raids – 11 direct hits

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2021

We regret to inform you that Iain Duncan Smith has been at it again.

From the man who brought you ‘We can stay in the single market without freedom of movement‘, ‘Lockdown is just giving in to the scientists‘ and ‘The lorry driver shortage is caused by bureaucracy, not Brexit‘, comes

In the 1940s they kept coming to the office – even when Hitler’s bombs were raining down.

He wrote in the Mail on Sunday, of workers –

‘(I)nstead of rising to that challenge, as the wartime generation would have done, they have thrown their hands up in despair – before locking the doors and scuttling off home’

Tweeters loved his comments and have organised a weekly ‘Clap for IDS’ at 8 o’clock on Sunday evenings. Actually, no – they said this:

The wonderful Alex Kealy coined the perfect word.

