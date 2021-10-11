This guy video called his court case for driving while suspended – while driving
In the most astonishing bit of stupidity and lack of self-awareness since Donald Trump Jr. accused the Bidens of nepotism, a man video-called the court where they were holding his Driving While Suspended hearing from his car. Which he was driving. While suspended.
The judge may have been having a bad day, but not as bad as Kevon Burns’s was going to get.
As u/PeacefulComrade observed –
I think missing the meeting would’ve been less harmful.
READ MORE
This attempt at fake ID wins Facepalm of the Day for a very rookie error
Source r/Facepalm Image Screengrab