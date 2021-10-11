Boris Johnson’s Marbella getaway got people hot under the collar – 15 favourites

News

For most people, life in the UK is currently far from idyllic. The army has been mobilised to get petrol to the pumps amid lorry driver shortages that are also seeing empty supermarket shelves, and schools are struggling to cope with covid figures which are rising almost as fast as food and fuel prices.

The battle to meet the cost of eating and heating will only be exacerbated by the recent loss of the £20-per-week uplift to Universal Credit, which the Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested could be addressed by donning a jumper.

I see the govt response to energy crisis is to put your dad in charge pic.twitter.com/z3PFrJ5wNS — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) October 10, 2021

Additionally, a mass cull of overgrown pigs, which won’t then make it to the food chain, is set to devastate the UK’s pork markets.

via Gfycat

‘Securing a better future.’

With all that – and more – going on at home, it’s little wonder that people feel the need to escape to sunny Spain, and by ‘people’, we mean the prime minister, Boris Johnson, and by ‘sunny Spain’, we mean a luxury villa in Marbella, owned by Tory peer Zac Goldsmith.

Chumocracy Conservative cronyism: Boris Johnson in Spain is staying in the Marbella home of a Zac Goldsmith he gifted a peerage. Freebie or paying the £25k-a-week rate?https://t.co/zxKIaaRhfi — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 10, 2021

Although reactions are divided between those saying he should focus on trying to pull the country out of its crises, and others insisting he deserves a break after a rough 18 months, which included the recent death of his mother, they’re strongly weighted towards the former.

Marbella? Luxury Villa? Read the Room. Read the Goddam Room. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 10, 2021

These tweets represent that position beautifully.

1.

Can't believe you lot are criticising me for going to Marbella when it's my first holiday in 7 whole weeks! — Boris Johnson MP (parody) (@GetBrexit_Done) October 10, 2021

2.

Marbella? How lovely. Fuck business. Slash welfare. Take a holiday — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 10, 2021

3.

I guess that means I’m in charge again…https://t.co/XduFuvqdmF — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 10, 2021

4.

Perfectly reasonable for the Prime Minister to go on holiday at this time. We can only imagine how exhausting it must be to constantly deny responsibility for every single thing he’s responsible for. — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 10, 2021

5.

We must act to end benefits culture. pic.twitter.com/740XKkMeP6 — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) October 10, 2021

6.

I’m really pleased for the Johnson family that they get a hard-earned holiday again, the same week that Boris has removed our covid Universal Credit £20 uplift. Really has quite the Marie Antoinette ring about it, that timing. — B (@Mrs_Bentos) October 10, 2021

7.

Boris Johnson definitely needs a holiday from the 24 hour job of completely fucking everything up — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 10, 2021

8.