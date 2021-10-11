17 seemingly normal things about American schools that non-Americans struggle to get their heads round
In today’s edition of ‘America vs the rest of the world’ comes 17 seemingly normal things about American schools that non-Americans struggle to get their head around.
Well, a lot of people do, if these tweets are anything to go by.
1.
why do americans go to school at 7 am ??? that should be illegal
— lia⁷ jimtober ✨ (@storyofpjm) September 19, 2021
2.
I don’t understand american school years what the fuck is a freshman or a sophomore why do you have these words instead of the numbers
— Baby (@scultator) May 5, 2016
3.
Ok but why do American schools start in August anyway. It's still summer, this is madness
— Hilary Agro 🍄🎃 (@hilaryagro) August 7, 2020
4.
AMERICAN SCHOOLS ACTUALLY HAVE THOSE MORNING ANNOUNCEMENTS???????? I THOUGHT THAT WAS FAKE OMG
— i don't want to exist (@trashboyyx) February 24, 2021
5.
wait do american schools actually have these weird-ass lockers where you put your stuff in??? like it's not just in the movies?? pic.twitter.com/jZ1QmKrdMe
— fen (@ShadyFennec) August 3, 2020
6.
Do American schools really have the flag hung in like every class
— Frost (@OneRandomFrost) March 30, 2021
7.
why do american schools have hall passes? is walking in the halls really that serious??? so confused
— jeno's btm (@chromaticaution) October 27, 2018
8.
is it true that in American schools students stare at the flag and recite the pledge of allegiance?? That is sooooo wild to me
— rory 🐰 (@amouraals) December 6, 2020
9.
do schools in america actually have rival schools or is this only a thing in fictional land?
— brooky (@antiromqntic) March 5, 2020