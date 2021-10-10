This poor guy’s struggle to retrieve his phone became an epic Photoshop battle

Pics

The crowd over at Reddit’s r/photoshopbattles forum have been applying their skill and imagination to this photo of an unfortunate chap who dropped his phone.

A few people slipped him into a film setting, others into art or life – but all brought something unique to the table.

1. A dead ringer for Sly Stallone



Via

2. Michelangelo invented the smart phone



Via

3. Get ready for the drop



Via

4. Finish him!



Via

5. Aaaah! The claw!



Via

6. Hold that pose



Via

7. This one’s a bit strange



Via

8. Shots fired



Via

9. Kick-ass photoediting



Via

10. Hakuna Matata



Via

11. Pennywise. Phone foolish



Via

12. Does he give his mum ten rings to let her know he’s safe?



Via

13. That’s not a fish. This is a fish!



Via

Bonus: Who wouldn’t stretch that far to pet a dog?



Via

READ MORE

This man fell asleep on a road trip and his wife started an epic photoshop battle – the 15 best entries

Source r/photoshopbattles Image r/photoshopbattles