Pics

This poor guy’s struggle to retrieve his phone became an epic Photoshop battle

Poke Staff. Updated October 10th, 2021

The crowd over at Reddit’s r/photoshopbattles forum have been applying their skill and imagination to this photo of an unfortunate chap who dropped his phone.

A few people slipped him into a film setting, others into art or life – but all brought something unique to the table.

1. A dead ringer for Sly Stallone


Via

2. Michelangelo invented the smart phone


Via

3. Get ready for the drop


Via

4. Finish him!


Via

5. Aaaah! The claw!


Via

6. Hold that pose


Via

7. This one’s a bit strange


Via

8. Shots fired


Via

9. Kick-ass photoediting


Via

10. Hakuna Matata


Via

11. Pennywise. Phone foolish


Via

12. Does he give his mum ten rings to let her know he’s safe?


Via

13. That’s not a fish. This is a fish!


Via

Bonus: Who wouldn’t stretch that far to pet a dog?


Via

READ MORE

This man fell asleep on a road trip and his wife started an epic photoshop battle – the 15 best entries

Source r/photoshopbattles Image r/photoshopbattles