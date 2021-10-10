This poor guy’s struggle to retrieve his phone became an epic Photoshop battle
The crowd over at Reddit’s r/photoshopbattles forum have been applying their skill and imagination to this photo of an unfortunate chap who dropped his phone.
A few people slipped him into a film setting, others into art or life – but all brought something unique to the table.
1. A dead ringer for Sly Stallone
2. Michelangelo invented the smart phone
3. Get ready for the drop
4. Finish him!
5. Aaaah! The claw!
6. Hold that pose
7. This one’s a bit strange
8. Shots fired
9. Kick-ass photoediting
10. Hakuna Matata
11. Pennywise. Phone foolish
12. Does he give his mum ten rings to let her know he’s safe?
13. That’s not a fish. This is a fish!
Bonus: Who wouldn’t stretch that far to pet a dog?
