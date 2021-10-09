13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we look back on 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘Zuckerberg right now’

2. ‘My best friend’s “Not Engagment” announcements I just got in the mail’



3. ‘Guy never wearing overalls again’

4. ‘Demolishing the house next door couldn’t resist’



5. ‘No baby on board’

6. ‘HMRC takin’ the piss’

7. ‘How to pick what colour to paint your house’

8. ‘When traffic is a killer’

9. ‘Is This Art?’

10. ‘Bread got squished on the way home from the store. Now we are having Garlic Ghosts 🙂

11. ‘Made cake toppers for my wedding and forgot to check the oven’s temp before putting my fiancée in …’

12. ‘Inflation’



13. ‘ZOMBIE ATTACK! I wrapped friends in duct tape and stuffed the forms to make this Halloween display’

Source Reddit r/funny r/casualuk