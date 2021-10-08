There’s a looming Quality Street shortage – check out these 11 sweet responses

News

The shortage of qualified HGV drivers in the UK has had a catastrophic effect on the supply chain.

“We know!”, you say. “We can’t get petrol, our favourite fizzy drink at the drive-through, the only food the cat will eat, Irn Bru, a fake Christmas tree and a shedload of other stuff.”

Exactly! And it now looks like you might not be able to get that thing you only care about in December. No, not goodwill to all men – Quality Street.

Nestle admits supply chain issues ahead of Christmas https://t.co/yD6iI10cD0 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 7, 2021

Let’s face it, there’s a shortage of all kinds of quality – not just the street variety. Twitter shared its thoughts.

Be right back, I’m off to fill some jerrycans with toffee pennies. https://t.co/6phmRyUYBv — Ismail Mulla (@IsmailMulla) October 7, 2021

Good job they’re not called Quantity Street, really. https://t.co/Qp12BOpCVW — Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@FubsyShabaroon) October 7, 2021

Life is like a box of chocolates. More difficult to enjoy because of the tories. https://t.co/w1nJqss07z — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) October 7, 2021

The British people have had to put up with some right shit over the last few thousand years, but this is beyond the pale. https://t.co/GTErcruCno — Shambolic Neutral 💜🤍💚 #IStandWithMarionMillar (@BradfemlyWalsh) October 7, 2021

Oh no, that's awful news. It just isn't Christmas without *checks contents* Ew, Toffee Pennies? Fuck 'em. https://t.co/ANFQWoSbbs — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) October 7, 2021

Translation: Nestle want you to panic buy Quality Street. https://t.co/YAXifa6ka2 — Shrodingers Borderline Semi Normal (@JeremyCordite) October 7, 2021

If this is about targeting orange cremes then that is fine by me. https://t.co/S4iNDsLzoe — Scott Wortley (@Scott_Wortley) October 7, 2021

Well that is serious!!! — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) October 7, 2021

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUALITY STREET? pic.twitter.com/ApnCEiMyZE — Bob the Dolphin 🔥 (@bobthe_dolphin) October 7, 2021

“Fears”. Think of this headline in the context of increasing food banks and hungry people throughout the world. It’s dystopian, except it’s not. https://t.co/vwld7UEytY — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) October 7, 2021

Focus on what's happening with Downing Street, not Quality Street……. https://t.co/7JRJrELgqs — Dominic Doherty (@DominicDoherty2) October 7, 2021

Before you go our and panic buy diabetes Quality Street, Chris Barker has the answer.

Well. This is a cause for Celebrations… https://t.co/fMkaGS3ER6 — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 7, 2021

Other gift packs of assorted confectionery are available.

