News

There’s a looming Quality Street shortage – check out these 11 sweet responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 8th, 2021

The shortage of qualified HGV drivers in the UK has had a catastrophic effect on the supply chain.

“We know!”, you say. “We can’t get petrol, our favourite fizzy drink at the drive-through, the only food the cat will eat, Irn Bru, a fake Christmas tree and a shedload of other stuff.”

Exactly! And it now looks like you might not be able to get that thing you only care about in December. No, not goodwill to all men – Quality Street.

Let’s face it, there’s a shortage of all kinds of quality – not just the street variety. Twitter shared its thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Before you go our and panic buy diabetes Quality Street, Chris Barker has the answer.

Other gift packs of assorted confectionery are available.

