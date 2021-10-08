The ‘greatest squirrel feeder ever’ is a real Scream
The first, and surely last, in an occasional series called ‘squirrel feeder of the week’ goes to this, shared by @Todd_Spence over on Twitter.
This continues to be the greatest squirrel feeder ever pic.twitter.com/SL180o2QrV
— SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 4, 2021
The thick end of 6 million views (at the time of writing) can’t be wrong.
This was so much better than Scream 3.
— David Schrader (@Schraderopolis) October 4, 2021
Our legacy shall never be forgotten! #SCREAMOG https://t.co/ozi3luxcWw
— matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) October 6, 2021
