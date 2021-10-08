17 times James O’Brien’s ‘Oh’ spoke volumes
You have probably seen recent reports about the dismal response to the government’s offer of short-term visas to HGV drivers from the EU.
TIMES FRONT: Visas attract just 27 fuel drivers from EU #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e1ZXmlUgaw
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 4, 2021
It was no great surprise to anyone who had read the details of the scheme, which would allow 4,700 drivers to stay in the UK until February, while a further 300 could stay until March.
LBC presenter and author, James O’Brien, reacted with just one word –
Oh. pic.twitter.com/eMW8dNqHcJ
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 5, 2021
Coming from the man who predicted just about every Brexit twist, including the early placing of blame on Remainers and the later claim that this *waves hand at nation-sized skip fire* is what they wanted all along, it was a very loaded ‘Oh.‘
It was also far from the first time James O’Brien had made that one exclamation speak volumes.
Won’t somebody think of the fish.
1. Serve on a bed of blue passports and sovereignty.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 1, 2021
2. Apparently, if you keep telling people they aren’t welcome – they leave!
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 6, 2021
Labour shortages include –
3. Butchers (and probably bakers and candlestick makers)
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 1, 2021
4. Seafood processors
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 25, 2021
5. Poultry workers
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 18, 2021
6. Seasonal pickers
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 4, 2021
7. Lorry drivers
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 27, 2021
Welcome to the sunlit uplands.
8. Exports are down.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 2, 2021
9. Prices are up.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 31, 2021