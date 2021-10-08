17 times James O’Brien’s ‘Oh’ spoke volumes

Twitter

You have probably seen recent reports about the dismal response to the government’s offer of short-term visas to HGV drivers from the EU.

TIMES FRONT: Visas attract just 27 fuel drivers from EU #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e1ZXmlUgaw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 4, 2021

It was no great surprise to anyone who had read the details of the scheme, which would allow 4,700 drivers to stay in the UK until February, while a further 300 could stay until March.

LBC presenter and author, James O’Brien, reacted with just one word –

Coming from the man who predicted just about every Brexit twist, including the early placing of blame on Remainers and the later claim that this *waves hand at nation-sized skip fire* is what they wanted all along, it was a very loaded ‘Oh.‘

It was also far from the first time James O’Brien had made that one exclamation speak volumes.

Won’t somebody think of the fish.

1. Serve on a bed of blue passports and sovereignty.

2. Apparently, if you keep telling people they aren’t welcome – they leave!

Labour shortages include –

3. Butchers (and probably bakers and candlestick makers)

4. Seafood processors

5. Poultry workers

6. Seasonal pickers

7. Lorry drivers

Welcome to the sunlit uplands.

8. Exports are down.

9. Prices are up.