Heroically hungover Sam Fender on BBC Breakfast is a painfully funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2021

There were lots of Newcastle United fans out celebrating last night after long-reviled owner Mike Ashley finally sold up.

But singer-songwriter and Toon devotee Sam Fender was the only one of them who had to turn up on the BBC Breakfast sofa today.

And it’s fair to say he was still feeling the effects he went wildly viral because it’s a painfully funny watch.

We’ve all been there (not on the BBC Breakfast sofa, obviously)

And here are just a few glimpses of his (very) big night.

Last word to these guys.

And this guy.

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast