Heroically hungover Sam Fender on BBC Breakfast is a painfully funny watch

There were lots of Newcastle United fans out celebrating last night after long-reviled owner Mike Ashley finally sold up.

But singer-songwriter and Toon devotee Sam Fender was the only one of them who had to turn up on the BBC Breakfast sofa today.

And it’s fair to say he was still feeling the effects he went wildly viral because it’s a painfully funny watch.

Newcastle fan Sam Fender took part in the celebrations following news of the club takeover yesterday. He told #BBCBreakfast he’s a little worse for wear this morning. 🥴https://t.co/7yB6RJhdnB pic.twitter.com/xhiMqFlX8N — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 8, 2021

We’ve all been there (not on the BBC Breakfast sofa, obviously)

Poor boy is seriously struggling here. Fair play. 😂😂😂👌🏻 — Jay Houston (@JayHou) October 8, 2021

Well this is just magnificent… pic.twitter.com/Lzuc7s8Txr — Jeff Livingstone (@DefJeff) October 8, 2021

Hahaha bless him, lad’s hanging out his arse — Chris F (@GeordieChris_F) October 8, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to Sam Fender who, after the NUFC takeover, spent the night caning it in the Strawberry before his big BBC interview on today’s album launch. The most authentically Geordie hangover I can possibly imagine — Nicole (@NicoleMorleyPet) October 8, 2021

And here are just a few glimpses of his (very) big night.

Sam Fender and his sax player Johnny Davis outside St James’ Park tonight… Brought a tear to my eye 🥲 via @samfendermusic Instagram. #nufc#nufctakeover pic.twitter.com/u8TuYfUcG3 — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) October 7, 2021

At the ground. What a fuckin kid. What a fuckin day man @samfendermusic pic.twitter.com/qHn96YQXVl — Petesy (@OwenPeterson79) October 7, 2021

Last word to these guys.

Brilliant!! Good lad. @samfendermusic

On the telly in his Toon tracksuit. 👌 pic.twitter.com/tVbYLehssd — antanddec (@antanddec) October 8, 2021

And this guy.

😂😂😂😂 go on sammy fender — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 8, 2021

Source Twitter @BBCBreakfast