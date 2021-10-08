Anti-masker versus science goes exactly as you’d expect
This exchange with an anti-masker sums up a lot of their arguments, and the takedown should be printed on mugs, t-shirts, and giant posters to go on the London Underground.
That awkward moment when you think someone moved the goalposts, then you discover the game was cricket all along.
u/HODLTheLineMyFriend made this excellent point.
Nailed it!
You can check out the gotcha in its original form here, if you feel the need.
Source MurderedByWords Image MurderedByWords, sumanley on Pixabay