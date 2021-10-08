Twitter

25 funny tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated October 8th, 2021

The nights are drawing in, the heating may have been turned on by now, and we could all do with a distraction from the news. These 25 tweets from the past week certainly fit the bill.

Give your favourites a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2