18 people who tried very hard to be smart but ended up looking hilariously stupid instead

Life

There’s nothing like watching a person trying to be very smart – and making a big pompous deal out of it – only to end up looking very stupid indeed.

And these 17 examples are very satisfying indeed, shared over on the always fabulous r/iamverysmart subReddit.

Sometimes another person points out the flaw in their thinking, sometimes they manage to do it all by themselves. Every one’s a winner.

1. ‘My partner for a chemistry project is a walking embodiment of this sub’

(via)

2. ‘What’s MENSA?’

(via)

3. ‘I texted all of my contacts: “Happy New Year!”. I’m posting the most thematic responses on appropriate subreddits’



(via)

4. ‘Someone tries to be smart on the comments on an Instagram post’

(via)

5. ‘Later he blocked me’

(via)

6. ‘I didn’t steal your phone, but after this conversation I will break it’

(via)

7. ‘Nuanced banter’



(via)

8. ‘A friend of mine on Facebook always toes the “I am very smart” line but this morning he jumped right over it’

(via)