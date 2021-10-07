This worst first date story is a wild ride from start to finish

Life

Just about everybody has a bad first date story, which often turns out to be a bad last date story, too. Despite that, we’ve never heard one quite as wild as this one, from Elyse Myers on TikTok.

Brace yourself.

That’s the most cunning way we’ve ever heard of getting free tacos, with delivery.

TikTokers clearly loved it, and here are some of the comments they’ve left.

With everything that happened, this is a very interesting red flag moment for TikTok user lizwit2zs.

It looks like it wasn’t Taco Man’s first scam.

Source Elyse Myers Image Screengrab