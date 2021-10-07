‘What’s the weirdest compliment you ever received?’ – 23 proper jaw droppers

Life

It’s always good to receive a compliment … unless it’s one of these 19 weird compliments which people shared in response to Redditor Smalie who asked this.

“What’s the weirdest compliment you ever received?”

And here are 23 of the downright weirdest.

1.

“You remind me of Kermit the frog. Not in looks, in vibes.’

drummerfromjetwash

2.

‘I was admiringly told by a female anthropology professor in class that I have a “very robust cranium”.’

PolackTony

3.

‘A random woman outside a café beside a train station, as I get chased by a wasp: “You smell very sweet and spicy, that’s why he’s chasing you. Its very nice!” Thank you random lady, 2 years later and I’ll never forget.’

Martini_Man_

4.

‘That I looked like I belonged on a shortbread tin.

Gingerbarkid

5.

‘A girl in high school told me I have really pretty knees.’

Elena_320

6.

‘When I was 17 during my first day of work, said by a female coworker: You’re so tall and skinny, you’d look great pregnant.’

Riska89

7.

‘I was told by a random lady walking past me in the mall that I had a really large, bright aura. I looked at her kinda confused and she just said she was gifted that way and to have a nice day and kept walking …’

wtfdoicare

8.

‘You smell organic.’

iamprettykitty

9.

‘I went to Mexico with a buddy about 10 years ago and we were drinking with a bunch of people. Well another group of people were standing near us and kept looking over and whispering to eachother, staring at us until finally a few of them approached us. The one guy looks at me and says “are your calves real?”

‘I was like ughhhhh yeah.. they’re real, he turns to his friends and yells “they’re real!” They all proceed to walk over and talk to us. A group of maybe 10 people complimented me on my calves, it was very weird.’

CdnRageBear

10.

‘You have juicy veins, I’d love to take blood from them’ from a friend who works in pathology.’

Guava_

11.

‘Nice earlobes.’

CalenNero

12.

“You could sell ketchup Popsicles to a lady wearing white gloves.”

winewench58

13.

‘That I have a very swan-like voice. She didn’t actually know what swans sound like. She was complimenting me on how I said “your coffee will be ready over there” when we were both working at a coffee shop.’

SmartAlec105

14.

‘My eyes were brown like a really nice table’

Editor-In-Queef

15.

‘“Your eyes protrude nicely from your head.” … thanks?’

mc1r-jen

16.

‘Your side profile would look good on a coin.’

trendymomblog

17.

‘gf’s grandma saw me eating a hamburger once, she said that I “ate like a cute squirrel”. wtf man’

Feifnir

18.

‘If there was ever a movie where an elf and a dwarf had a baby you could play it. Elfy face and dwarfy beard.’

Kunkyskunts

19.

‘”You look like you could be found not guilty of murder” – librarian.’

Tight-Try1908

20.

‘Your mind is like a kaleidoscope.’

MooMoo_Juic3

21.

‘I once had an old Hispanic lady that didn’t speak English who I didn’t know have someone she was with come over to me at a restaurant and ask if she could bless my eyes for me.

‘She said she wanted to bless them so nothing would ever happen to them because she’d never seen anything like them.’

_tarnationist_

22.

‘My wife – “You have a nice shaped skull”

AttemptingNormal

23.

‘Despite what everyone says about you, I still think you’re quite fun.’

Guava_

Source Reddit u/Smalie