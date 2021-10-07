Animals

This dog eating cars is 15 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated October 7th, 2021

This is very funny and absolutely hypnotic, a ‘dog eating cars’ video shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter which is 14 seconds very well spent.

Can’t stop watching it.

READ MORE

‘Does your dog bite? No, but he learned how to use projectile weapons’

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_