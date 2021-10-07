This dog eating cars is 15 seconds very well spent
This is very funny and absolutely hypnotic, a ‘dog eating cars’ video shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter which is 14 seconds very well spent.
Dog eating cars.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/2883KK0FuE
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 5, 2021
Can’t stop watching it.
Uber Eats
— Ian (@IanMarty) October 5, 2021
You go out at night eatin’ cars
You eat Cadillacs, Lincolns too
Mercurys and Subaru
And you don’t stop, you keep on eatin’ cars
😆
— Ellen Karnes (@KarnesEllen) October 5, 2021
Mine eats wipers🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZHcbQuANRr
— 🐈⬛🐾ZaZaBooBooKitty🐾🐈⬛ (@ZaZaBooBooKitty) October 5, 2021
I said we were going to beat traffic not eat traffic, Fido
— Shaff da 5-9 (@kontayjis422) October 5, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_