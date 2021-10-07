The payoff to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s story about buying a dog because of Cats is purr-fect

Celebrity

You’ll have been aware for some time now that the movie version of Cats wasn’t very good, but only now do we know exactly how much the big screen adaptation affected its original composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It turns out it was so bad that he bought a dog, he told Variety, a tale which has got lots of coverage today. But the best bit about it is the purr-feat payoff.

This excerpt from his interview went viral after it was shared by @eggshellfriend who said: ‘This is the funniest thing i’ve ever f–king read, I’m losing it.’

Boom.

“Cats” was so bad that it damaged the reputation of cats. — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) October 7, 2021

Apparently this pup is the cure for a bad adaptation of your musical pic.twitter.com/xoEqxxvifA — Asher Boragin (@OrcwardBound) October 7, 2021

Indeed, I can already feel it working — cordi (@crowscurio) October 7, 2021

Source Variety