People love this couple’s relationship update
Over on Reddit, u/RSParker has shared the relationship update they received from a friend. It’s not a ‘save the date’, it’s not an engagement announcement, in fact – it’s a ‘not engaged’ announcement.
More people should take this approach. Imagine the Hallmark possibilities –
‘Congratulations on remaining trapped in that job you hate’
‘Still no baby – your mother must be so disappointed’
‘It’s not your birthday, but you’re still getting older’
I wonder if this was a passive-aggressive response to people pressuring them.
genomerain
Next they’ll send out blank ultrasounds
makenzie71
lmao showing off the no ring
production-values
Someone noticed that the (presumably) happy couple had missed a trick.
It should say “please still send gifts”
aaaggggrrrrimapirare
Even unmarried people need toasters.
