Twitter

Twitter has been celebrating National Poetry Day – 14+ favourites

Poke Staff. Updated October 7th, 2021

It’s National Poetry Day, at the time of writing, and Twitter is awash with people’s favourites poems and oa few they’ve written for themselves.

Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, Brian Bilston, has shared this important and comprehensive guide to writing poetry.

National treasures, Ian McMillan and Michael Rosen, also celebrated the special occasion.

We gathered a few favourites from other tweeters, including some that aren’t really safe for work – unless you work as a sweary comedian.

Enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Never forget – they don’t have to rhyme.

When you’re a poet, you get to do whatever you like on National Poetry Day – like this.

If you fancy trying your hand at poetry, we’d love to see what you come up with.

READ MORE

Roses are red, violets are blue – these 18 headlines are poetry too

Source Twitter Image ThoughtCatalog on Pixabay