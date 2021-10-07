Twitter has been celebrating National Poetry Day – 14+ favourites

Twitter

It’s National Poetry Day, at the time of writing, and Twitter is awash with people’s favourites poems and oa few they’ve written for themselves.

Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, Brian Bilston, has shared this important and comprehensive guide to writing poetry.

Today is #NationalPoetryDay. Poetry is for everyone: if you’re thinking of writing a poem yourself, here are a few basic rules. pic.twitter.com/7aFbzbuKoB — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) October 7, 2021

National treasures, Ian McMillan and Michael Rosen, also celebrated the special occasion.

Happy #NationalPoetryDay

If you're travelling today why not write a poem about it

Here's @IMcMillan reading 'All Aboard' pic.twitter.com/Qg1k3Z9zcd — Hear My Voice Barnsley (@HearMyVoiceBsly) October 7, 2021

Poetry

can be very simple.

It can just happen

like a pimple.#NationalPoetryDay2021 #NationalPoetryDay — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) October 7, 2021

We gathered a few favourites from other tweeters, including some that aren’t really safe for work – unless you work as a sweary comedian.

Enjoy.

1.

"It was the best of rhymes, it was the worst of rhymes" – A TALE OF TWO DITTIES Happy #NationalPoetryDay — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 7, 2021

2.

When a woman tweets a joke,

or even something factually

Her heart always sinks at a man’s reply

that starts with ‘Well, actually…’#NationalPoetryDay — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 7, 2021

3.

As it's #NationalPoetryDay, I've decided to write a nursery rhyme. I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/G9yzKnPsHz — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 7, 2021

4.

There was a young man

From Limerick who preferred

To compose haikus

#NationalPoetryDay — Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) October 7, 2021

5.

At Eton I used to play rugger

At Oxford I learned how to punt

Some say I'm a bit of a bugger

But most people think I'm a fool#WorldPoetryDay — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 7, 2021

6.

I have resolved

to never

in this life

or the next

or the one after that

no matter how

desperate I may be to feel

the warm embrace of another

fuck a Tory#NationalPoetryDay — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) October 7, 2021

7.

When I was out driving in Towcester,

I noticed a face on a powcester.

She looked like my old friend from Frome,

But it wasn't her, I assome.#NationalPoetryDay — T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) October 7, 2021

8.

And now, a poem by me… Roses are red

Noses are blew

Moses, The Red

Sea, he split in two

Proposes they wed

She said “I Do!”

Knows Interpret

Means ‘to construe’

Throws the ducks bread

The geese want some too

Prose has been read

So I bid you adieu.#NationalPoetryDay2021 — Flups (@TheRealFlups) October 7, 2021

9.

Shortages are hitting the supply of poems. The shelves are now empty of hexameters and spondees. Even simple rhymes are hard to find. Analogies are like things that are rare. As for metaphors, they’re something else. Found a few limericks, but they’re dirty.#NationalPoetryDay — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 7, 2021

10.

It's #NationalPoetryDay2021! We're frustrated poets here at Marmite HQ so we'd like to share some of our work with you… Marmite is great

We get lots of hate

But try us on toast

And you’ll love us the most 😎 — Marmite (@marmite) October 7, 2021

11.

There once was a baker called John

Who realised his glasses were gone!

There were not on his head

Whilst he was kneading some bread!

If they weren’t in the loaf? They were scone!!!

Dz xXx#NationalPoetryDay #thenakedpoet — Dalziel Ellis (@dalzielellis) October 7, 2021

12.

Beautiful poem on the side of a skip in Bromley. #NationalPoetryDay2021 pic.twitter.com/4FGYhgeHDr — Matty (@MattyEarle) October 7, 2021

13.

On #NationalPoetryDay, a limerick: There once was a man called de Pfeffel

Who knew how to charm and to baffle,

But then after a while

Britain saw he lacked style

And that all he was good at was waffle. — TheBossRoss 🇪🇺 🧶 ❄ 📷 (@BettinaSRoss1) October 7, 2021

14.

It's #NationalPoetryDay Here's mine:

I wondered where the sun had gone

When suddenly

It dawned on me. — MALCOLM DUFFY (@malcolmduffyUK) October 7, 2021

Never forget – they don’t have to rhyme.

When you’re a poet, you get to do whatever you like on National Poetry Day – like this.

Let me say this NATIONAL POETRY DAY should be when poets take a break to stare into the middle distance for no reason. Photo by David Vintiner#middledistancepoet#NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/FcneCo5Ny2 — lemn sissay OBE (@lemnsissay) October 7, 2021

If you fancy trying your hand at poetry, we’d love to see what you come up with.

