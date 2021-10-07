Twitter has been celebrating National Poetry Day – 14+ favourites
It’s National Poetry Day, at the time of writing, and Twitter is awash with people’s favourites poems and oa few they’ve written for themselves.
Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, Brian Bilston, has shared this important and comprehensive guide to writing poetry.
Today is #NationalPoetryDay. Poetry is for everyone: if you’re thinking of writing a poem yourself, here are a few basic rules. pic.twitter.com/7aFbzbuKoB
— Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) October 7, 2021
National treasures, Ian McMillan and Michael Rosen, also celebrated the special occasion.
Happy #NationalPoetryDay
If you're travelling today why not write a poem about it
Here's @IMcMillan reading 'All Aboard' pic.twitter.com/Qg1k3Z9zcd
— Hear My Voice Barnsley (@HearMyVoiceBsly) October 7, 2021
Poetry
can be very simple.
It can just happen
like a pimple.#NationalPoetryDay2021 #NationalPoetryDay
— Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) October 7, 2021
We gathered a few favourites from other tweeters, including some that aren’t really safe for work – unless you work as a sweary comedian.
Enjoy.
1.
"It was the best of rhymes, it was the worst of rhymes"
– A TALE OF TWO DITTIES
Happy #NationalPoetryDay
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 7, 2021
2.
When a woman tweets a joke,
or even something factually
Her heart always sinks at a man’s reply
that starts with ‘Well, actually…’#NationalPoetryDay
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 7, 2021
3.
As it's #NationalPoetryDay, I've decided to write a nursery rhyme. I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/G9yzKnPsHz
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 7, 2021
4.
There was a young man
From Limerick who preferred
To compose haikus
#NationalPoetryDay
— Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) October 7, 2021
5.
At Eton I used to play rugger
At Oxford I learned how to punt
Some say I'm a bit of a bugger
But most people think I'm a fool#WorldPoetryDay
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 7, 2021
6.
I have resolved
to never
in this life
or the next
or the one after that
no matter how
desperate I may be to feel
the warm embrace of another
fuck a Tory#NationalPoetryDay
— Max Morgan 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) October 7, 2021
7.
When I was out driving in Towcester,
I noticed a face on a powcester.
She looked like my old friend from Frome,
But it wasn't her, I assome.#NationalPoetryDay
— T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) October 7, 2021
8.
And now, a poem by me…
Roses are red
Noses are blew
Moses, The Red
Sea, he split in two
Proposes they wed
She said “I Do!”
Knows Interpret
Means ‘to construe’
Throws the ducks bread
The geese want some too
Prose has been read
So I bid you adieu.#NationalPoetryDay2021
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) October 7, 2021
9.
Shortages are hitting the supply of poems. The shelves are now empty of hexameters and spondees. Even simple rhymes are hard to find. Analogies are like things that are rare. As for metaphors, they’re something else. Found a few limericks, but they’re dirty.#NationalPoetryDay
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 7, 2021
10.
It's #NationalPoetryDay2021! We're frustrated poets here at Marmite HQ so we'd like to share some of our work with you…
Marmite is great
We get lots of hate
But try us on toast
And you’ll love us the most 😎
— Marmite (@marmite) October 7, 2021
11.
There once was a baker called John
Who realised his glasses were gone!
There were not on his head
Whilst he was kneading some bread!
If they weren’t in the loaf? They were scone!!!
Dz xXx#NationalPoetryDay #thenakedpoet
— Dalziel Ellis (@dalzielellis) October 7, 2021
12.
Beautiful poem on the side of a skip in Bromley. #NationalPoetryDay2021 pic.twitter.com/4FGYhgeHDr
— Matty (@MattyEarle) October 7, 2021
13.
On #NationalPoetryDay, a limerick:
There once was a man called de Pfeffel
Who knew how to charm and to baffle,
But then after a while
Britain saw he lacked style
And that all he was good at was waffle.
— TheBossRoss 🇪🇺 🧶 ❄ 📷 (@BettinaSRoss1) October 7, 2021
14.
It's #NationalPoetryDay Here's mine:
I wondered where the sun had gone
When suddenly
It dawned on me.
— MALCOLM DUFFY (@malcolmduffyUK) October 7, 2021
Never forget – they don’t have to rhyme.
Roses are red,
…FUCK OFF! #NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/tCR7hkcMjl
— Jacqui Abbott🦩 (@jamabing) October 7, 2021
When you’re a poet, you get to do whatever you like on National Poetry Day – like this.
Let me say this NATIONAL POETRY DAY should be when poets take a break to stare into the middle distance for no reason.
Photo by David Vintiner#middledistancepoet#NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/FcneCo5Ny2
— lemn sissay OBE (@lemnsissay) October 7, 2021
If you fancy trying your hand at poetry, we’d love to see what you come up with.
