The Tory MP complaining that £82K isn’t enough caused panic-buying of tiny violins

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 7th, 2021

In episode 1,473 of ‘Can They Hear What They’re Saying?‘ a Tory MP has complained about their low pay, which currently stands at £81,932, plus an eye-wateringly generous expenses package.

To make the entitlement even more head-wrecking, the quotes from a New Statesman interview with Sir Peter Bottomley broke on the day that Universal Credit recipients had their £20-per-week uplift removed.

Most people learnt of the outrageous claim via a post by Sian Elvin in the Metro.

The outpouring of sympathy was impossible to view with the naked eye. Fury, scorn and sarcasm, however, were in abundance.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

There’s an obvious solution.

Source New Statesman H/T Metro Image Screengrab