The Tory MP complaining that £82K isn’t enough caused panic-buying of tiny violins

News

In episode 1,473 of ‘Can They Hear What They’re Saying?‘ a Tory MP has complained about their low pay, which currently stands at £81,932, plus an eye-wateringly generous expenses package.

To make the entitlement even more head-wrecking, the quotes from a New Statesman interview with Sir Peter Bottomley broke on the day that Universal Credit recipients had their £20-per-week uplift removed.

Most people learnt of the outrageous claim via a post by Sian Elvin in the Metro.

The outpouring of sympathy was impossible to view with the naked eye. Fury, scorn and sarcasm, however, were in abundance.

1.

2.

Hello I would like to experience this grim reality please https://t.co/q6pflKrKW5 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 6, 2021

3.

if you donate just a few pounds a month to our new charity, MPs in Need, you can help Sir Peter Bottomley escape the grim reality of an £82,000 salary https://t.co/YWEFIPmg5q — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 6, 2021

4.

If he wants a GP's pay, I want him/all MPs to do a 5 yr qualification & three yrs speciality training – like GPs. Tory MP reveals grim reality of living on just £82,000 as he asks for payrise https://t.co/H04DxMI55x via @MetroUK — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 6, 2021

5.

Has anyone checked in with Peter Bottomley? He only got paid £6000 this month and I'm worried he wont be able to economise. — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) October 6, 2021

6.

All those layabouts on Universal Credit should spare a thought for Peter Bottomly MP, who has to scrape by on his measly £82k salary and £15k expenses claim. #UniversalCredit https://t.co/f7DWv2j54S — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 6, 2021

7.

Christ imagine whining about that after voting to not feed vulnerable kids at Christmas — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2021

8.

I've called my mate who has access to a tunnelling electron microscope and not even he can see a violin small enough https://t.co/CidURaVHDu — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) October 6, 2021

9.

These people are so dangerously close to getting it. https://t.co/apFwFeB41z pic.twitter.com/2cVrEebmEJ — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) October 6, 2021

10.

Just stop buying avocados hun. I hear it's really easy to just live off porridge ☺️ https://t.co/kZWFbm0wPG — It's Pipes, Mum! Pipes Is Here! (@Scriblit) October 6, 2021

11.

12.

There’s an obvious solution.

Fucking retrain as an HGV driver then https://t.co/t4R8T3wDkc — Mitch Benn hates to say he told you so 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) October 6, 2021

READ MORE

A Tory MP made a ‘woke-ing from home’ joke and was mocked into next week

Source New Statesman H/T Metro Image Screengrab