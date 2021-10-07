The Tory MP complaining that £82K isn’t enough caused panic-buying of tiny violins
In episode 1,473 of ‘Can They Hear What They’re Saying?‘ a Tory MP has complained about their low pay, which currently stands at £81,932, plus an eye-wateringly generous expenses package.
To make the entitlement even more head-wrecking, the quotes from a New Statesman interview with Sir Peter Bottomley broke on the day that Universal Credit recipients had their £20-per-week uplift removed.
Most people learnt of the outrageous claim via a post by Sian Elvin in the Metro.
"I don't know how they manage. It's really grim."
Poor him. 😬@MetroUK https://t.co/0QxUplcJxU
— Sian Elvin (@SianElvin) October 6, 2021
The outpouring of sympathy was impossible to view with the naked eye. Fury, scorn and sarcasm, however, were in abundance.
1.
https://t.co/bTeUX2wHqB pic.twitter.com/0NC3CGYXFX
— Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) October 6, 2021
2.
Hello I would like to experience this grim reality please https://t.co/q6pflKrKW5
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 6, 2021
3.
if you donate just a few pounds a month to our new charity, MPs in Need, you can help Sir Peter Bottomley escape the grim reality of an £82,000 salary https://t.co/YWEFIPmg5q
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 6, 2021
4.
If he wants a GP's pay, I want him/all MPs to do a 5 yr qualification & three yrs speciality training – like GPs.
Tory MP reveals grim reality of living on just £82,000 as he asks for payrise https://t.co/H04DxMI55x via @MetroUK
— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 6, 2021
5.
Has anyone checked in with Peter Bottomley? He only got paid £6000 this month and I'm worried he wont be able to economise.
— THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) October 6, 2021
6.
All those layabouts on Universal Credit should spare a thought for Peter Bottomly MP, who has to scrape by on his measly £82k salary and £15k expenses claim. #UniversalCredit https://t.co/f7DWv2j54S
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 6, 2021
7.
Christ imagine whining about that after voting to not feed vulnerable kids at Christmas
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2021
8.
I've called my mate who has access to a tunnelling electron microscope and not even he can see a violin small enough https://t.co/CidURaVHDu
— Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) October 6, 2021
9.
These people are so dangerously close to getting it. https://t.co/apFwFeB41z pic.twitter.com/2cVrEebmEJ
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) October 6, 2021
10.
Just stop buying avocados hun. I hear it's really easy to just live off porridge ☺️ https://t.co/kZWFbm0wPG
— It's Pipes, Mum! Pipes Is Here! (@Scriblit) October 6, 2021
11.
How many £20's in £82,000? https://t.co/QVlpcCN1Nh
— Pengy ❌ (@IncognitoPengy) October 6, 2021
12.
ON. THE. SAME. DAY. THEY. CUT. UNIVERSAL. CREDIT. https://t.co/c8fTNcu50P pic.twitter.com/pS0GYfDWqu
— Jack Duncan 🔻 (@JackDunc1) October 6, 2021
There’s an obvious solution.
Fucking retrain as an HGV driver then https://t.co/t4R8T3wDkc
— Mitch Benn hates to say he told you so 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) October 6, 2021
