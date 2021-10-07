‘Iron Man Boris’ – 13 simply Marvel-ous responses to today’s Daily Express front page

News

Even by Boris Johnson’s own extraordinary standards, the Prime Minister’s Conservative party conference speech was widely considered to be big on blather, small on, well, pretty much anything else.

And it got people wondering what – in the absence of concrete policy proposals and stuff like that – how certain elements of the media would cover it.

And here’s your answer, the front page of today’s Daily Express.

Well, it’s one way of covering it, definitely. And it prompted no end of Marvel-ous responses on Twitter. Here are 13 of our favourites.

1.

Even Nth Korea state media would be like…maybe we should take it down just a notch or two. pic.twitter.com/8eIpb59hMe — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) October 7, 2021

2.

I suggested yesterday that it would be hard to get a substantive front page from the contents of the speech. And here we are. pic.twitter.com/nK78BWYsjZ — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 7, 2021

3.

Just another silly day on Normal Island where one of our most popular newspapers tells its sizeable readership that the Prime Minister is an Iron Man who is also sort of a wizard. pic.twitter.com/UirkPagmiG — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 7, 2021

4.

Bet this is what he says as he comes pic.twitter.com/UdZK5cTbpp — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 7, 2021

5.

The United Kingdom of North Korea 🇰🇵 pic.twitter.com/ZWWIcJYQZC — Brendan May (@bmay) October 7, 2021

6.

Fun fact: North Koreans believe that Kim Jong-il and his dad Kim Il-sung had something called chukjibeop, a magic ability a bit like the force, that could unleash the spirit of Korea… pic.twitter.com/NV4YNIOUUr — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 7, 2021

7.

"Unleashing the spirit"? It sounds like the empty bluster of a spirit medium with all of the fakery and false promises to somehow revive an entity that is irrevocably dead, and in doing so preying on the emotional yearnings of the vulnerable and gullible. pic.twitter.com/RH7vPBVxAr — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) October 7, 2021

8.

The Express is running with Boris Johnson being Iron Man. A monster who's goal is to wipe out half the population because they're a drain on resources. That's Thanos isn't it? Has the Express even seen The Avengers? pic.twitter.com/FNOFWT0duP — The Sting (@TSting18) October 7, 2021

9.

I do feel that Boris is like a Marvel superhero. In that he is comprised entirely of powdered milk: https://t.co/XU9VhVvhJJ — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) October 7, 2021

10.

How long before the express leads with a photo of Johnson riding topless on a horse? pic.twitter.com/XmVMZKJqH9 — Pragmatic Patriot #FBPE (@casawolf) October 6, 2021

11.

12.

Boris Johnson is like Iron Man in the same way Thanos is like Ghandi pic.twitter.com/4D0mmZGCHi — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 6, 2021

13.

ᴾˡᵉᵃˢᵉ ᴵ’ᵐ ˢᵒ ᵗⁱʳᵉᵈ pic.twitter.com/6LQVKGxV4c — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) October 7, 2021

