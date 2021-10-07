Gary Barlow’s launched his own wine and these 9 jokes leave a very pleasant aftertaste

Celebrity

Not only can you now not listen to Gary Barlow’s records, now you can not drink his wine too!

The occasional Take That frontman has done a Botham – no, not like that – and launched his own range of wine.

And while we frantically try to find our credit card to order a barrel or two, these 9 jokes will go some way to satisfying your thirst.

1.

Can’t believe Gary Barlow launched his own range of wine and didn’t call it Grape That. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) October 7, 2021

2.

Are those five glasses of wine from the same bottle? Where is that bottle? Those three still have tops on. What notes are you making? What are you doing – assessing its colour density? Have you paid your FUCKING taxes yet? https://t.co/JJGEfpRuLV — Ian Martin (@IanMartin) October 7, 2021

3.

Tried Gary Barlow’s new wine range last night and got really drunk. Can’t remember much of the evening but just want to say that whatever I said, whatever I did, I didn't mean it. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 7, 2021

4.

I’d have called it Barlot myself — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 7, 2021

5.

'Gary Barlow whines' just about sums up his solo career. pic.twitter.com/DY2oQe8Cxz — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 7, 2021

6.

absolutely gone at gary barlow’s wine just being called white wine and red wine. please stop this gary we can’t handle this level of sophistication — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) October 7, 2021

7.

Babe are you okay? you've barely touched your Gary Barlow wine pic.twitter.com/6NokIQ9c8C — princess gangles (@discosleuth) October 7, 2021

8.

I'm guessing Gary Barlow's new wine won't contain any subtle notes — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) October 7, 2021

9.

Imagine the shame of asking a bartender for a bottle of Gary Barlow — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 7, 2021

Wines should not be called Gary, I don’t think that’s controversial. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 7, 2021

No human names, thinking about it. I’m not asking for a glass of Stephen, fuck off. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 7, 2021

Source Twitter @GaryBarlow