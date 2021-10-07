Animals

If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one (and also – watch more funny dog videos).

It was shared by FearmyBeard21 over on Reddit who said: ‘Does your Dog bite? No but he learned how to use projectile weapons.’

And it’s really rather fabulous.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘Target acquired.’

RidigoDragon ‘Locked on! FIRE!’

DarkestRayne2388 ‘When you say you play “fetch” with your dog, but you’re the one doing the fetching.

PolarizedLensesBoi ‘I adore your dog and would gladly take a ball to the head for the opportunity to play fetch with him.’

BallsDeepWithKenny_G ‘Tankdogs will now take over the world. What have you done?’

caterducan ‘Totally worth the black eye.’

Boopie_Jones

Source Reddit u/FearmyBeard21