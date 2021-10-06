James O’Brien on Brexit, Project Fear and the state we’re in now is 3 minutes very well spent

Videos

James O’Brien went viral – not for the first time – with his take on the government’s response to the multiple shortages (take your pick, please) the nation faces right now.

The LBC presenter reflected on the predictions made by so-called ‘Project Fear’, what Brexiters said about them then, and what the government is saying about them now. And it’s three minutes very well spent

“Everybody who warned Project Fear was going to happen was shouted down by the people now in power. “Before your very eyes the Government are saying the predictions were right – and it was part of our plan.”@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/UTP6LCK7KZ — LBC (@LBC) October 5, 2021

Today presenter Nick Robinson said something similar on Radio 4.

Nick Robinson spot on with Dominic Raab this morning: ‘This is a Govt masquerading it’s own crisis as a plan’ #r4today — Jonathan Reynolds (@jreynoldsMP) October 6, 2021

And here are just a few of the responses to what O’Brien had to say, a monologue which (at the time of writing) has been watched nearly 700,000 times.

Give yourself 3 minutes to watch this, i 100% promise you won’t regret it James O'Brien I take my hat off to you 🎩 Project fear, Tory denial, yellow hammer, fuck business , incompetence Spot on all day long#ProjectFear #BrexitReality #ToryCriminals pic.twitter.com/5yfpkZDZeQ — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) October 6, 2021

If I were him I'd end every sentence using a different microphone so I could do 300 mic drops an hour. https://t.co/r83nuM0oGE — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 5, 2021

James O'Brien has a an annoying way of consistently being on the money. (Don't listen to this if you aren't feeling like your head is in a good place as the conclusion is infuriating even for a the most level headed https://t.co/xKtANlFAr5 — DJ_Markymarc 💙 👏😷🚀 (@DMarkymarc) October 6, 2021

If any Brexiters are still wondering why Remainers are so annoyed, this is a good example and explanation. https://t.co/3NJowQgcWr — Roland Smith (@rolandmcs) October 5, 2021

Last word to O’Brien.

Dominic Raab doesn’t know what misogyny means – 13 favourite responses he probably won’t get either

READ MORE

Dominic Raab doesn’t know what misogyny means – 13 favourite responses he probably won’t get either

Source Twitter @LBC