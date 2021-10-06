Videos

James O’Brien on Brexit, Project Fear and the state we’re in now is 3 minutes very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2021

James O’Brien went viral – not for the first time – with his take on the government’s response to the multiple shortages (take your pick, please) the nation faces right now.

The LBC presenter reflected on the predictions made by so-called ‘Project Fear’, what Brexiters said about them then, and what the government is saying about them now. And it’s three minutes very well spent

Today presenter Nick Robinson said something similar on Radio 4.

And here are just a few of the responses to what O’Brien had to say, a monologue which (at the time of writing) has been watched nearly 700,000 times.

Last word to O’Brien.

Source Twitter @LBC