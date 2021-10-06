Politics

Gary Neville had the best response to Edwina Currie’s hot take on the Universal Credit cut

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2021

Edwina Currie has joined the long list of Conservatives who have –

a. Come out in support of cutting the £20 uplift to Universal Credit (UC)

b. Shown that they haven’t a clue about who claims UC and why they need the extra money

Here’s what she told Good Morning Britain.

Despite Susanna Reid’s best efforts, the former MP ploughed on with her insistence that the loss of the money can be addressed by getting one of the million jobs currently up for grabs – such as petrol tank driver, presumably.

Gary Neville got the oppprtunity to comment – and he pulled no punches.

His take went down far better than hers had.

Lest we forget, it’s not the first time Edwina Currie has brought her galaxy brain and boundless compassion to bear on a social problem.

We can see why they keep asking her opinion.

