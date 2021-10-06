Gary Neville had the best response to Edwina Currie’s hot take on the Universal Credit cut

Politics

Edwina Currie has joined the long list of Conservatives who have –

a. Come out in support of cutting the £20 uplift to Universal Credit (UC)

b. Shown that they haven’t a clue about who claims UC and why they need the extra money

Here’s what she told Good Morning Britain.

'It doesn't make any kind of sense for us to pay people to stay home.' Edwina Currie claims there are more job vacancies now & 'pushing up wages' so the universal uplift 'does not make sense'.@susannareid100 points out 'not everybody on universal credit doesn't have a job'. pic.twitter.com/Te6QlWgsV0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 6, 2021

Despite Susanna Reid’s best efforts, the former MP ploughed on with her insistence that the loss of the money can be addressed by getting one of the million jobs currently up for grabs – such as petrol tank driver, presumably.

40% of UC claimants are in work. Some can't work. Others don't want to have terrible, insecure jobs with crap pay. https://t.co/TjDTU6sP16 — Sarah Creighton 🍂 (@Saraita101) October 6, 2021

How much does multi millionaire Edwina Currie receive from taxpayers each year for her pension, as she talks of taking £20 a week off the poorest and everyone doing their bit? How about MP/Minister's pensions be capped and means tested? Why do we fund millionaires?#GMB — McFlav 🇦🇺 🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@McFlavour7) October 6, 2021

I love Edwina Currie in her nice house in the Peak District starting off her interview by saying “Well MY area is doing very well…” pic.twitter.com/FRoP2sqtiC — Thomas 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DeptfordWife1) October 6, 2021

Gary Neville got the oppprtunity to comment – and he pulled no punches.

'To reduce universal credit payment at this time is brutal.'@GNev2 says this language is 'divisive and dangerous' and the government should 'work on the theory that people at home aren't sitting there lazy, they really want a good job.' pic.twitter.com/CKCFsHWaWI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 6, 2021

His take went down far better than hers had.

I cannot get enough of Gary Neville publicly slating the Tories https://t.co/yeeRjmiILa — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 6, 2021

Gary Neville tearing Edwina Currie a new one this morning over the cuts to Universal Credit And in the process proving to be a stronger opposition to the Tory party than Kier Starmer ever was 2021 just got more absurd — 🔥🍔BERGERKING👑🔥 (@BradYNWA6) October 6, 2021

In response to Edwina Currie, who is un-fucking-believably heinous,@GNev2 says the language used by the Tories is 'divisive and dangerous', and that 'To reduce universal credit payment at this time is brutal.' Personally, I would like to see Gary Neville as our PM. pic.twitter.com/CCdHZA25cf — ℓουℓου 🕷❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) October 6, 2021

Spot on by Gary Neville (@GNev2) Stomping down on the poor and immigrants, placing all the blame there, is not unifying or levelling up – it’s divisive and brutal. And, btw, this is not a new party under Boris Johnson. It’s the same old formula.pic.twitter.com/fGTAhTS3oc — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 6, 2021

Gary Neville is absolutely ruining Edwina Currie – imagine starting an interview about poverty by saying, “Well, I’m rich enough.” — Milly (@HipsterMG) October 6, 2021

“To reduce Universal Credit payments at this moment in time is brutal”. Gary Neville absolutely bulldozing Edwina Currie is a must-watch 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3Bzt76fI6J — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) October 6, 2021

Lest we forget, it’s not the first time Edwina Currie has brought her galaxy brain and boundless compassion to bear on a social problem.

We can see why they keep asking her opinion.

READ MORE

Edwina Currie got some egg-cellent replies to her ignorant comments on child poverty

Source GMB Image Screengrab