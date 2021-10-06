This delivery driver was told to “knock like you’re the cops” – mission accomplished

Life

When DoorDash delivery driver, @kari3bill2, got a specific instruction from the customer, she made sure to follow it – and get a friend to record her doing it.

She posted the results to TikTok with this explanation.

“When your customer tells you to put their food on the porch and knock like you’re the cops. I aim to please.”

We hope the customer had warned anyone else in the house before that happened.

TikTok users loved it.

This made us feel seen.

Source @kari3bill2 H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab