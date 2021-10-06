Popular

When a former Reddit fan announced their intention to unfollow, Reddit’s social media manager played a blinder with this comeback.

That’s got to have stung a bit.

It may not be the first time we’ve seen it used, but it made it so much better once we realised that the disgruntled flouncer was objecting to this LGBTQ+ positive image.

Haters gonna hate – but they’d better be prepared to get called out.

Anyone who spells “boy” like “boi” deserves nothing but my contempt or worse.

Intanjible

That guy got ratioed hard.

ChromoTec

YOU FUCKIN’ KILLED HIM DUDE

Dinogar999

And while we’re on the subject of good comebacks –

Comeback of the day

