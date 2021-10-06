Politics

Boris Johnson’s Build Back Better puns will have you cringing into next week

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2021

The Conservative Party Conference ends today, and what a conference it’s been.

We’ve seen Dominic Raab promise to torch overhaul the Human Rights Act, Priti Patel getting a huge cheer for promising to set the armed forces on asylum seekers in the English Channel and Sajid Javid saying that sick relatives are your problem, mate – though I’m paraphrasing a little.

As all this went on, Boris Johnson found time in his busy schedule of avoiding GMB to make three extremely cringeworthy videos, riffing on the conference slogan – Build back better.

via Gfycat

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

Build back bitter

Article Pages: 1 2