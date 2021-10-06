Boris Johnson’s Build Back Better puns will have you cringing into next week
The Conservative Party Conference ends today, and what a conference it’s been.
We’ve seen Dominic Raab promise to
torch overhaul the Human Rights Act, Priti Patel getting a huge cheer for promising to set the armed forces on asylum seekers in the English Channel and Sajid Javid saying that sick relatives are your problem, mate – though I’m paraphrasing a little.
As all this went on, Boris Johnson found time in his busy schedule of avoiding GMB to make three extremely cringeworthy videos, riffing on the conference slogan – Build back better.
#BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/UV73W81cmk
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 3, 2021
#BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/KhYrVAxWxC
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 4, 2021
#BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/tHVxnHbdDE
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 5, 2021
Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.
Build back bitter
He's gone full Farage. Never go full Farage. https://t.co/f6gCLn4v0S
— Christina Martin (@christinamartin) October 3, 2021
Imagining the beer is my Berocca wee. https://t.co/B13D1CKMSW
— Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 3, 2021
I know they only do this stuff because you just can’t not share it but this really is the comic sans font made flesh https://t.co/H8sTYFhG7k
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 3, 2021
This is fantastic stuff! Everybody relax now. https://t.co/hdoaveCQh1
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 3, 2021
What a pathetic head… https://t.co/g6WC5f0gVM
— Jill Hayward (@frdragonspouse) October 3, 2021
With what? Nobody can get supplies thanks to you.
— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 3, 2021