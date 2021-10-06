News

Only 27 EU HGV drivers have been tempted by the government’s visa offer – 11 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2021

If you’ve been sitting in a petrol queue lately, wondering when Super Boris was going to swoop in and save Christmas, your worries probably won’t have been calmed by the details of his plan to offer 5000 special visas to EU-based HGV drivers.

The initial offer to allow them to stay until Christmas Eve has been extended until February, with a lucky 300 getting the chance to stay until March, if they’re petrol tank drivers.

They’re clearly thrilled.

Boris Johnson claimed that the figure was 127, rather than 27 – which would still have been a dismal response, but was in fact *checks notes* simply not true.

If anybody was surprised by this turn of events, they should drop us a line. There’s a bridge we’d like to sell them.

These people certainly saw it coming.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Plot twist – the EU might be about to school the government on how to make an offer.

Sacré bleu!

READ MORE

23 favourite tweets about the petrol, lorry driver (and anything else) shortage right now

Source Neil Henderson Image The Times, planet_fox on Pixabay