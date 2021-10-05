This sneaky dog’s daylight robbery is stealth level A++
This dog’s sneaky daylight robbery went viral on Twitter and it’s 38 seconds very well spent (if the music’s not your thing, then we definitely recommend watching on silent).
Sneaky.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/iTYAl3UQMq
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 4, 2021
Stealth level A++!
This is so funny omg 😂😭😂😭
— gorge khoury (@GorgeKhoury1) October 4, 2021
🦴🐕🦺 imagine the suspense when it wakes up. 😅
— Head Up To The Mountain🏔 (@kensherman902) October 4, 2021
I'm just gonna assume the family has a cat that is looking at this with pride
— FallFlame (@fhill16) October 4, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_