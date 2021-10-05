A whole load of brands had a virtual meet-up on Twitter – because they could

Pics

You can’t have failed to spot the enormous disruption to social media and communications on Monday night, when Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp all crashed, leaving Twitter on top of the heap.

Whoever was in charge of their tweets took a simple yet effective approach, with this post.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The social media teams for scores of brands responded, making it a contender for the Guinness World record for most amount of verified accounts in one thread.

A couple of the stricken apps were there.

Hi and happy Monday 😵‍💫 — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

For some reason, Facebook didn’t join in the fun. Probably too busy posting sixth-month-old memes on lampposts.

Here are some of the other big names that poked back.

I don't have hands so I'll just say Hi five times… Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi! — Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021

*unmutes mic* Hey everyone. — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) October 4, 2021

Twitter? Guess we'll insert ourselves right here. — Tampax US (@Tampax) October 4, 2021

Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave. pic.twitter.com/8e4YVP3bHf — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) October 4, 2021

Hey there 👋 — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) October 4, 2021

How long this day has felt pic.twitter.com/fCQV7dl9Eo — adidas (@adidas) October 4, 2021

hi can everyone see my screen — Zoom (@Zoom) October 4, 2021

Well, hello there… 👋 — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) October 4, 2021

It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood,

A beautiful day for a neighbor.

Would you be mine? 😊 — PBS (@PBS) October 4, 2021

Hi, @twitter! —

Edward Ruscha. “OOF.” 1962 (reworked 1963) pic.twitter.com/tMckR3UC6t — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 4, 2021

Let’s all go to the bar. — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) October 4, 2021