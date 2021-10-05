Pics

A whole load of brands had a virtual meet-up on Twitter – because they could

Poke Staff. Updated October 5th, 2021

You can’t have failed to spot the enormous disruption to social media and communications on Monday night, when Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp all crashed, leaving Twitter on top of the heap.

Whoever was in charge of their tweets took a simple yet effective approach, with this post.

The social media teams for scores of brands responded, making it a contender for the Guinness World record for most amount of verified accounts in one thread.

A couple of the stricken apps were there.

For some reason, Facebook didn’t join in the fun. Probably too busy posting sixth-month-old memes on lampposts.

Here are some of the other big names that poked back.

