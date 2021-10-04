This builder’s adorable pay slip has just gone viral all over again and it’s making everyone’s day better

Pics

It’s not unusual for a payslip to put a smile on your face, obviously, unless you’re getting a lot less than you were expecting, obviously.

But not many payslips have put a smile on quite so many faces as this one, and it’s just gone viral all over again on Reddit because, well, look.

It first went viral after it was shared by Steph Kemp last year, and here are a few of the things people were saying about it this week.

‘Well, this is ridiculously cute. Absolutely made my morning. Heck yea, Harry!

AlvinsH0ttJuiceB0x ‘Love the “taking pictures of black birds and spiders”

broadsharp ‘Think about this contractor trying to lay pavers and complete a project with a 6 year old showing up and asking to “help” and drifting through your worksite distractedly looking at spiders and asking why about everything you are doing. This man is a saint!’

DoveNotChicken ‘Eight year’s later can I put this on my resume?’

