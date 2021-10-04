Animals

This ‘best vibrating bed money can buy’ is funny and totally adorable

Poke Staff. Updated October 4th, 2021

Early contender for ‘awww! of the week’ is surely this one, shared by Redditor liangjianyi7 who said: ‘The best vibrating bed money can buy!’

Awww.

‘Why do samoyeds always look like they have discovered the key to happiness?’
EmpathicAnarchist

‘It’s not called a bed, it’s a cloud!’
marshr9523

‘I like how the dog turns and is like “how is u my smol fren :D”
Plastic-Acanthaceae9

READ MORE

‘What is the greatest comeback to an insult you’ve heard?’ – 23 brutal takedowns

Source Reddit u/liangjianyi7