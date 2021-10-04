This ‘best vibrating bed money can buy’ is funny and totally adorable
Early contender for ‘awww! of the week’ is surely this one, shared by Redditor liangjianyi7 who said: ‘The best vibrating bed money can buy!’
Awww.
‘Why do samoyeds always look like they have discovered the key to happiness?’
EmpathicAnarchist
‘It’s not called a bed, it’s a cloud!’
marshr9523
‘I like how the dog turns and is like “how is u my smol fren :D”
Plastic-Acanthaceae9
Source Reddit u/liangjianyi7