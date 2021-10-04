The takedown of this irritating motivational poster is fabulously done

Life

The response to this irritating motivational poster has been people’s day better over on Reddit.

‘I hate this motivational poster so much,’ said Redditor TwistyMaKneepahls.

And it didn’t end there after it prompted quite the response from fellow Redditors. Here are our favourite comments.

‘The smart idea would have been to wear better clothing than expensive suits to move stones.’

thinkB4WeSpeak “Steve, I know you are moving cubes across a desert, but I simply can’t let you do that in casual Friday clothing, we gotta wear full suits.”

3250feralhogs ‘The guy with sphere was given a knife. Mine are all in my back.’

toodog ‘He already had a huge lead on the rest, judging from where he started shaving it down 🤔’

Kat-Sith

level 1 ‘Even if shaving was the way, shave it down to a cylinder dude, that way you do less work and have a bit more directional control.’

tangomiowmiow ‘Intelligently.’

kozlee ‘Such a glaring offence does much to undermine its credibility, regardless of its factual accuracy.’

darinheinz

And similar but longer – and even more furious – was this.

Magnificent stuff.

Source Reddit u/TwistyMaKneepahls